The “Great Outdoors” in North Carolina is apparently not big enough when it comes to avoiding the coronavirus.
People seeking relief from isolation during the pandemic are overwhelming some of North Carolina’s most popular city, county and state parks, prompting new limits and even closures.
Crowders Mountain, Lake Waccamaw, Hanging Rock and Raven Rock state parks all closed Sunday evening “until further notice,” North Carolina State Parks and Recreation announced.
Fort Macon and Fort Fisher state sites near the coast have also been closed to comply with states of emergency declared in those counties. The declarations were put in place to keep tourists away from popular beaches and coastal parks, the state said.
The National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service of North Carolina have also taken steps to curb visitation.
The U.S. Forest Service is closing all campgrounds and day use areas in the state until May 15. And the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has put a halt to camping and even picnicking in the park until at least April 30.
North Carolina officials say they took drastic steps to close some state parks because of “continued crowding at several parks that does not adhere to social distancing guidelines.”
Other state parks remain open, but visitor centers, restrooms and campgrounds are now closed. That means people can access roads, trails and parking areas.
Reaction to the state and forest service closures has been a mix of support and criticism.
“Prediction: People will go to other parks that aren’t closed, and make them more crowded. Therefore, they will close as well,” Chris Snyder posted on the N.C. State Parks Facebook page.
“This is dumb. The temperature will be in the mid 80s next weekend. People aren’t just going to sit inside like it’s 10 degrees,” Jordan Brown wrote on the page.
“Guess it will be Walmart camping then,” Debbie Smith Craig posted on the U.S. Forest Service Facebook page.
“There are frigging campgrounds!! I guess getting back to nature would be just too good for the soul at a time like this,” Cindy Hester Barnette responded to the forest service.
