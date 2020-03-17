GREENSBORO — Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order that North Carolina restaurants and bars must close for two weeks — a drastic measure taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus — predictably sent business owners and customers into a tailspin on Tuesday.
One bright spot: Establishments can continue to offer takeout and delivery, which might be just enough to keep them afloat.
But for many others, the state mandate could be a death knell if it's extended to keep pace with the COVID-19 outbreak.
Cooper's order was seen by most as inevitable, although many held out hope that it wouldn't be necessary. Until Tuesday, restaurants and bars were exempt from Cooper's prohibition of assemblies of more than 100 people.
However, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate, state health officials decided to adopt more extreme measures to limit the scope of a respiratory disease that has already infected 40 people in North Carolina, including the first reported case in Guilford County on Tuesday.
“We know that more people will get sick and that lives are in danger,” Cooper said at a news conference. “Therefore, reasonable but strong actions are needed now to help suppress the spread of this virus and to save lives.”
For now, many Greensboro establishments are just hoping to save their business.
“My stomach is in knots,” said Lina Fleihan Urmos, the vice president of catering and marketing for Ghassan’s, a chain of Mediterranean-themed restaurants her family has operated for over 40 years.
Urmos said she understands the necessity of shutting down.
“That, of course, does not erase the fact that our business and all other small businesses are being gravely affected,” she said.
Kim Brewer, who co-owns Melt Kitchen and Bar on New Garden Road, found herself grappling with Cooper's order.
“We have mixed feelings,” Brewer said. “We want everybody to be safe and healthy, but this is unprecedented and we don’t really know what to do minute to minute.”
To stay afloat, Brewer said she is adding curbside pickup where customers can come, pay and drive home with a frozen family-style meal. She hopes the effort will help keep some of her staff working.
“If we don’t have any income, then they aren’t making anything as well,” Brewer said. “Many of them are going to have to go home, which is a hard thing for us."
On Tuesday, customers headed to restaurants and bars as the clock ticked toward 5 p.m. — when Cooper's order took effect — to get what might be their last meal or drink out for a while.
“It’s important to try to control this outbreak," said Mary Page, who was having lunch with her husband at the Pavilion Restaurant on West Vandalia Road. “But we know these people in the restaurants are hurting, too.”
Phillip Nixon operates the family-owned restaurant known for Greek and Italian dishes. Like other restaurateurs, he said the state mandate will have a big impact on his staff.
“It’s very short notice, but it’s something they have to do to get through this,” Nixon said.
Nixon said he has about 28 employees per shift and he hopes to keep about 10 of them busy with takeout orders, which were brisk Tuesday as customers came in for spaghetti and lasagna.
“We have a lot of regulars,” he said.
Stephanie Cooke, a teacher, is one of them. She comes to the restaurant two or three times a month.
And she'll be back — but for takeout.
“I’m just trying to support them because it’s a small business,” Cooke said.
Wes Wheeler, who owns the The Undercurrent with his brother, said the upscale restaurant is adding a curbside option for soups, salads and entrees as well as prepackaged meals that aren't on the menu.
“It’s comfort food with an Undercurrent edge,” he explained.
The restaurant is also offering delivery. Wheeler said the 20% service charge will go right into the pockets of restaurant employees who were furloughed.
“We’re going to preserve and fight," Wheeler said, "as long as we can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.