GREENSBORO — You may not know his name, but Adam Fischer's stamp is all over the streets and sidewalks of the city.
From electric buses to the General Greene traffic circle, the director of the Greensboro Department of Transportation has tried to do more than keep traffic flowing.
Fischer wants to create a safer Greensboro even as he prepares to retire from the position he's held for the past decade.
After 32 years as an engineer and manager, Fischer plans to enter the business world as a traffic engineering consultant. The 55-year-old is leaving at the end of the month and hopes his legacy will be one of innovation and safety.
"I’m not satisfied with where we are with traffic safety in Greensboro," he said earlier this week. "Our fatal-accident rate is too high. Our traffic-accident rate is too high. I just don't know if this community is going to take traffic safety as seriously as we could be."
If you look at Fischer's resume, you'll see that he's devoted his life to building an infrastructure that makes it easier to be safe, even if drivers are speeding and texting and doing all the other things that still bring peril to the roads.
He remembers his earliest days with the city as a young graduate of the University of Tennessee, when he worked on the environmental impact study for what would become the Urban Loop.
His baptism would come at a packed public meeting where angry people were upset about a major thoroughfare coming through their homes and neighborhoods.
"I was just a rookie engineer trying to explain (it) to these hundreds of people," he said. "That was probably one of the most controversial public meetings I ever attended."
He held a variety of jobs in the city's transportation department until he was appointed interim director in 2008. He officially was given the job in 2009.
Over the years, Fischer worked on such projects as:
• The Spring Garden streetscape, which gave UNCG a more cohesive campus setting.
• The 2000, 2008 and 2016 transportation bonds.
• Planning and implementation of a complex traffic signal plan that uses well over 100 miles of fiber-optic cable.
• Innovations such as the traffic circle on South Eugene Street that features a large statue of Revolutionary War hero Gen. Nathanael Greene on horseback.
And there's one lasting accomplishment. A couple of decades ago, traffic was jamming up badly on the Wendover Avenue bridge heading westbound over Interstate 40. What to do? Spend millions to widen the bridge? Settle for a colossal bottleneck?
"I had an idea to knock some concrete islands out of the middle," Fischer explained. "That gave us enough room to create another travel lane across the bridge."
Fischer isn't leaving quietly in his last year.
One of his most memorable achievements may be starting the city's electric bus program. Beginning in January, the city began deploying 16 of the sleek $800,000 buses — Greensboro has more than any other city in the state — that have a distinctive whine.
Although they cost $250,000 more than diesel buses, Fischer determined electric buses would be cheaper over their 12-year lifespan. The reduction in air pollution was a bonus.
"I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for the environment," he said.
He'll leave one big project unfinished — the Vision Zero safety campaign which was endorsed by City Council this year.
There's a reason why it was approved: Greensboro had 42 traffic-related fatalities in 2017 — a record.
"That’s kind of my last salvo," he said. "We as a society are going to have to take that seriously and if we don’t we’re going to have the same level of accidents we’ve had."