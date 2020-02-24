GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking for the public's help with locating a Greensboro man who was reported missing on Aug. 2.
James Thomas, 29, is known to frequent the downtown Greensboro area, according to a news release from Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers. Thomas also goes by the name Emmanuel Thomas, according to the release.
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said police have not received any new information on the missing person case recently.
Anyone who knows of Thomas' whereabouts is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not pay cash rewards for tips on missing persons, unless criminal charges are filed.
