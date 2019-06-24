THOMASVILLE — Authorities have identified the man who died in a house fire Friday.
Greg Lee Rhodes, 56, died in the fire at his home at 201 Koontz Ave., according a release from Thomasville police.
The fire, which occurred at 11:06 p.m. Friday, remains under investigation by the Thomasville Fire Department and the State Bureau of Investigation.
Rhodes lived with a roommate and the fire started while the two were sleeping, the Thomasville Fire Department told WGHP/FOX 8.
The roommate ran back in and tried unsuccessfully to save the Rhodes.
Witnesses said the flames went as high as 20 feet.
The SBI told WGHP on Saturday that the fire appeared to be accidental, but it had not ruled out arson.