WENTWORTH — A man died and three children were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in Rockingham County, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the crash on N.C. 87 near Crumpton Road at 4:46 p.m. Saturday.
Miguel Bahena driving an SUV southbound when it traveled off the roadway to the right and then went left across the road, the release states.
Bahena overcorrected, went off the roadway again and collided with a tree. Bahena died at the scene and three children were transported to Moses Cone Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.
WGHP/FOX8 reported the children's ages were 6, 3 and 3 weeks old and that they were in car seats when the crash occurred.
Investigators told the station that speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.
