HILLSBOROUGH — A man facing charges in a home break-in where he was struck by a machete-wielding 11-year-old slipped out of the hospital Friday wearing a hospital gown and with his head still bandaged, authorities said.
Jataveon Dashawn Hall, 19, of Monroe walked out of UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill sometime before 8 p.m. Friday and is being sought by the Orange County Sheriff's Office with the help of the SBI and U.S. marshals, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
He faces charges of breaking and entering, second-degree kidnapping, interfering with emergency communications, and assault on a child under 12 in Friday’s break-in, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff's office charged Hall in a home invasion about 11 a.m. Friday in Mebane. An 11-year-old boy was home alone when three people broke in and forced him into a closet while they gathered up electronics from the house, including a TV and a Playstation, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies said the boy was able to get out of the closet and grab a machete, which he used to strike one of the intruders on the back of the head.
Hall showed up at UNC Hospital in Hillsborough seeking treatment for a head wound, the sheriff's office said. He was later transferred to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
Hospital security was advised he would face charges upon discharge and that deputies would pick him up, the sheriff's office said.
But Hall walked out of the hospital on his own Friday, according to video reviewed after a nurse found his room empty shortly before 8 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 919-245-2900 or call 911.