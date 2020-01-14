wired fence with barbed wires on blue sky background

Stock photo

 Linjerry

GRAHAM — A 29-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Alamance County Detention Center on Sunday morning, according to a release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

William Lawrence Cowan was found unresponsive at 9:49 a.m., according to the release issued Tuesday. Jail staff performed CPR, which continued after the arrival of EMS, but Cowan could not be revived.

No foul play was suspected, according to the release.

The State Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation, which is standard procedure.

