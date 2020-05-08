N95 Masks Donated to Cone Health

Joshua Yajcaji (left) donates a box of N95 masks to his sister Alexis Schulman and Scott Bennett, both with Cone Health.

 Courtesy Cone Health

GREENSBORO — A man drove 530 miles Thursday just to delivery N95 masks to his sister and coworkers at Cone Health.

In a release, Cone said Joshua Yajcaji drove from New Jersey to donate a box of N95 masks to his sister, Alexis Schulman, a Cone Health nurse who volunteered to work at the Green Valley campus being used exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

The masks, which are a vital piece of personal protection equipment for those working with COVID-19 patients, is in short supply.

Cone said Yajcaji works for Vivint Solar which donated the masks.

"I'd like to say that I hope this helps in some measure to put your employees at ease," Yajcaji said in the release.

He and lifelong friend Corey Vafiadis drove to Cone Health MedCenter High Point to meet Schulman and Scott Bennett, nursing director at the facility.

"My brother and I have always stuck together and I'm not surprised he would do this for Cone Health," Schulman said in the release. "It's an organization that I call my second home."

