GREENSBORO — A man drove 530 miles Thursday just to delivery N95 masks to his sister and coworkers at Cone Health.
In a release, Cone said Joshua Yajcaji drove from New Jersey to donate a box of N95 masks to his sister, Alexis Schulman, a Cone Health nurse who volunteered to work at the Green Valley campus being used exclusively for COVID-19 patients.
The masks, which are a vital piece of personal protection equipment for those working with COVID-19 patients, is in short supply.
Cone said Yajcaji works for Vivint Solar which donated the masks.
"I'd like to say that I hope this helps in some measure to put your employees at ease," Yajcaji said in the release.
He and lifelong friend Corey Vafiadis drove to Cone Health MedCenter High Point to meet Schulman and Scott Bennett, nursing director at the facility.
"My brother and I have always stuck together and I'm not surprised he would do this for Cone Health," Schulman said in the release. "It's an organization that I call my second home."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.