A Winston-Salem man died Monday afternoon after he was pinned under a truck in the 1400 block of Pleasant Fork Church Road, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. when Daniel Ray Boles, 54, of Pleasant Fork Church Road was standing a behind a 2000 Ford truck that was backing up to a ditch, Winston-Salem police said. A crew was working on the ditch.
Boles was guiding the truck's driver when the truck slid down the ditch, pinning Boles beneath the truck bed, police said. Boles died at the scene.
The truck's driver, whom police didn't identify, wasn't injured.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.
Boles' death is the city's first motor-vehicle fatality of 2020, as compared with no fatalities at this time in 2019, police said.
