LINWOOD — A man died Sunday after his vehicle was submerged in the Yadkin River with the windows down when he was backing his boat into the water, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
He was backing his boat into the water at the York Hill Yadkin River access point on Trading Ford Lane in Linwood.
The person’s age and name were not immediately available.
