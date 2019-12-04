Red light flashing on emergency vehicle (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — Police say a man found stabbed Wednesday night on Apache Street is in critical condition.

Officers responded at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2200 block of Apache Street for a report of an aggravated assault, police said in a news release. They found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

No further details were available late Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or to use the P3tips mobile app or website to leave a tip.

