BURLINGTON — A Burlington man accused of using an ax to try to break into an occupied home was met by the homeowner carrying a shotgun Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Burlington police.

At about 9 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Edinburgh Court regarding a man attempting to break into the residence. The man, later identified as William Lawrence Cowan, was using the homeowner's ax on the back door, according to the release.

The homeowner retrieved a shotgun and confronted Cowan, pointing the weapon at the him. Cowan immediately fled the scene on foot, leaving the ax behind. He was apprehended approximately two blocks away at Warwick Court and Woodland Avenue without incident. 

Cowan, 29, of the 400 block of West Front Street, is charged with break or enter a building with the intent to commit felony/larceny. He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and had a $5,000 bond.

No one was injured in the incident.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments