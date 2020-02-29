Making North Carolina's votes count

Just as local legislators had hoped, North Carolina voters helped pick the presidential nominees for the Republican and Democratic parties in 2016 thanks to the state's move to a March primary.
Before then, the Tar Heel primary had been an afterthought on the national campaign calendar during most presidential years because of its traditional May time slot.
The earlier date meant North Carolina is now part of what is dubbed Super Tuesday, a crucial point in the election where a large number of delegates get decided during primaries across several states.
How important is Super Tuesday? The winner of 17 out of 18 Super Tuesdays between 1984 and 2016 won his or her party's nomination, according to Ballotpedia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.