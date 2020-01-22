MADISON — Stakes are high. Time is short. And winning could transform this charming rural hamlet.
Ever since HGTV announced a small town makeover contest two weeks back, a team of about a dozen community leaders and merchants here have scrambled to distill this riverside town’s potential into a three-minute video contest entry.
And they’re not alone. Their neighbors across Rockingham County are busy, too, designing entries of their own. Stoneville is organizing a submission, and Reidsville has a project in progress.
“Home Town Takeover,” a six-episode special event slated for HGTV in 2021, is hosted by none other than Rockingham County native Ben Napier of Wentworth and his wife, Erin. Hosts of the hit HGTV series Home Town, the duo is known for revitalizing historic homes and successfully transforming the small town of Laurel, Mississippi, their new home.
Now they seek to find a struggling small town (population under 40,000) and enhance it with a complete transformation. Architectural face lifts, landscaping, park building, and more.
Southern Spirits Bar & Grill’s crescent-shaped booth was headquarters Monday night for a strategy session and video script review for Madison’s contest team.
Mavis Dillon, director of Western Rockingham County’s Chamber of Commerce, opened her restaurant for the work session where the group of eight mapped out scenes, locations, permits to block of streets for filming, and details about music selections for the video appeal.
Organizer Lindsay Moore Morris and Kathy and Richard Miller, owners of Madison Dry Goods and Country Store, listed off the town’s beauty spots and its unique distinction of being Rockingham’s first town to open a specialty coffee shop, The Mad Bean, and a micro brew pub, Hell on Horse Creek Brewing.
The town of about 2,200 also boasts a cadre of 10 business owners who are under age 35 — a fresh generation of entrepreneurs to stir an economy dashed by the exit of tobacco and textiles in recent decades.
A little neighborly competition
Because neighboring towns realize they are in competition with one another and with scads of bergs across the nation, organizers asked that details of their entries not be outlined fully until after the Feb. 4 HGTV deadline.
“We need to get everybody down here early,’’ Dillon said, as the Madison group plotted assembling a large group of residents on Monday. The organizers asked that Madison area residents of all ages, meet at the corner of W. Murphy and Market streets in historic downtown at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 27.
About 10 miles away in Stoneville, Town Manager Lori Armstrong is excited about promoting her own town’s resilient spirit, friendly vibe and historic buildings.
“We’re still rebuilding from the tornado that demolished our downtown in ’97,’’ said Armstrong, who estimates about a dozen community members are helping out with the project. “We are looking at concentrating on our downtown area. At this point we’re putting together a video and getting some pictures together to send in.’’
Mayor Kathy Stanley-Galvan messaged Armstrong about the HGTV contest recently after she learned of the opportunity, and the two thought the project would be a “great way of gathering information on the town’’ as well as getting in the running, Armstrong said.
Across the county, Reidsville, a city of 14,000, is submitting an entry that will place emphasis on its Depot District, officials said.
Stoneville’s Armstrong called their downtown their hometown.
“It’s just a lovely place to visit, to pick up a biscuit, and to shop,’’ said Armstrong, who’s leading a push to upgrade building facades in the town of about 1,250.
To win the contest “would be a blessing and Stoneville needs it,’’ Armstrong said. “We’re gonna go all out for this one!’’
