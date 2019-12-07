GREENSBORO — A 21-year-old Madison man walking on a sidewalk was seriously injured after being struck Friday night by a vehicle pulling out of a public driveway, police said.
Trevor Case Vernon was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and was in serious condition, police said early Saturday in a news release.
Vernon was struck about 6:50 p.m. Friday by a 2003 Toyota Camry driven by a 57-year-old Greensboro man that was pulling out of a public driveway onto West Gate City Boulevard, police said.
The collision remains under investigation, police said.
