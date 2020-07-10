GREENSBORO — This city has become known for its burgeoning collection of murals.
Credit developer Marty Kotis for part of that. He has brought nearly 200 works of street art from local and international artists to his buildings downtown and in Midtown, the district of restaurants and entertainment venues along the Battleground Avenue corridor.
Now, dozens more murals can be viewed in his latest venture. They will decorate Kotis Street Art Outdoor Gallery, a 2.3-acre site adjacent to the Church Crossing shopping center he owns at 1316 Lees Chapel Road.
This week, artists have begun to apply spray paint to upright synthetic panels, primed in gray and bolted onto sections of recycled telephone poles.
The outdoor gallery offers artists 43 panels to paint, front and back, ranging in size from 9 by 10 feet to 10 feet by 30 feet.
"There aren’t many examples of this around the world," said Kotis as he looked out over the site. "We are doing something very unique."
Kotis invites the public to meander through and look at the art. In time, he plans walking paths and landscaping.
In Salisbury, there is a graffiti park where anyone can express themselves.
But for the outdoor gallery, Kotis decided he wanted more control. So artists have to apply to paint there.
Some panels might stay up longer than others, which could be repainted with new murals. Some might be moved to other locations and replaced with fresh art.
"We are trying to brighten someone's day with some inspirational artwork," Kotis said. "And especially now, with COVID going on, people need outdoor areas where they can socially distance, enjoy themselves and smile because there are so many things you don’t smile about right now."
Artist Miguel Cruz, who works under the name Okaje, drove from Salem, Mass., this week to paint.
Writer Steve Sam accompanied him as assistant and model.
Okaje had learned about the outdoor gallery through social media and applied.
Using cans of spray paint, he created an image that depicted Sam's Haitian background and expertise in archery.
Okaje and Sam won't get paid for their work. But then, they didn't make the drive for money, Okaje said.
They came to create art.
"I just want to leave something behind for the generations," said Okaje, his voice nearly drowned out by the earth-moving equipment on the site.
When Okaje needed more spray paint, he went next door to a store called Buddha's Belly.
In the spring, owner Jay Long moved the business from Raleigh to Church Crossing after six years of commuting from High Point.
Now he's closer to home, selling spray paint and graffiti accessories.
"Just being adjacent to something like that has to be good," Long said.
Next to Okaje's mural, local artist Raman Bhardwaj painted a male face. Bhardwaj also painted the front of the Church Crossing shopping center, and a long wall of superheroes on one side.
Nearby, were Charlotte-area muralists John P. Bates III, aka Cheeks, and Naji Alali, who comes from Palestine.
Although Cheeks often specializes in graffiti, he opted instead to paint two large, cuddly fish. Cheeks said he came to the outdoor gallery because "I think it will be a great opportunity for me to go have fun in a setting with so many other artists."
Not far away, Morgan "CK" Cook and Ray Sanchez covered their gray panel with a black background.
Sanchez drew inspiration from legendary comic-book artist Jack Kirby for his abstract space girl.
"It's good for the community to be able to see something nice," said Cook, who has become known for his alphabet murals in Raleigh.
Taking it all in was Abigail Kenealy of Browns Summit, who watched with her father, Jesse, and friend Gage Crum.
Abigail, 14, has expressed interest in taking her sketching into mural work. She has been talking to muralists, watching and learning.
"Youth can get their inspiration," Jesse Kenealy said. "It will be a good goal for them to possibly get up on some of these walls someday."
Kotis likes what he sees happening at the outdoor gallery.
"We are seeing people come in from out of town who want to paint here," he said. "We see artists have a chance to hang out and chat with one another. We are seeing people from the neighborhood come in, very appreciative. And we’re seeing customers of the shopping center.
"It's adding a bright point to their day to be able to walk around."
