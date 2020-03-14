GREENSBORO — With the ACC and NCAA tournaments canceled at the Greensboro Coliseum, what happens to all of that unused food?
Fortunately, there were some local food banks eager to take it.
“It’s an amazing amount of food because it's individual meals and prepared foods,” said Don Milholin, the executive director and president of Out of the Garden Project, a nonprofit that helps put food on the tables of the needy.
He was at the coliseum Friday afternoon to pick up 1,500 pounds of food donated by Spectra Food Services, the coliseum’s contracted concessionaire.
And he wasn't alone. Delancey Street Foundation was another local nonprofit that benefited from the culinary windfall.
Laura Oxner coordinated the pickups. She's a local volunteer for Rock and Wrap It, a 29-year-old New York organization that acts as a go-between, of sorts, to get donated food to nonprofits that need it.
“We are sort of the liaison that works to research donors, such as the coliseum or food vendors, and pairing them with vetted nonprofits who are able to serve the food,” Oxner said.
She met with Spectra on Friday morning and quickly realized something: This was not the usual donation.
“It was overwhelming,” Oxner said. “A lot of it was still packaged from the vendors.”
And we’re not talking hot dogs and hamburgers. Donated items included lasagna, chicken cacciatore and shrimp.
Most of it was intended for over 400 VIPs expected to be in town for the tournaments.
“There are chicken dinners, salads, fruit, cheese ... some very fine cheese,” Oxner said.
Along with Spectra staff, Milholin on Friday hustled to load food into Out of the Garden’s big, refrigerated truck.
He said some of the items, like the fresh fruit, will help fill about 2,000 backpacks that go home with impoverished students each weekend.
The rest will go to the organization’s main pantry and frozen for meals that will be served to almost 150 needy kids next week at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive.
He said Out of the Garden was able to serve three million meals to kids in 2018.
“We’re the largest charity feeding children in Greensboro,” Milholin said.
