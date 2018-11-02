GREENSBORO — City workers collected more than 11,000 tons of leaves last year and will begin the first round of leaf collections again on Nov. 13.
A Greensboro news release stated that loose leaf collection will last until Dec. 22. Crews will then do a second round of loose leaf collection from Dec. 27 through Jan. 25.
City officials asks residents to rake leaves to the edge of your yard behind the curb and not to put leaves in the street or on the sidewalk.
Sticks, rocks and other debris should be removed from the leaf piles so not to damage city equipment.
Vehicles should not be parked in front of or near leaves.
Residents may also use the city's year-round waste program to dispose of leaves. The leaves should be placed at curbs in clear plastic bags or a plastic or metal garbage can on a regular trash collection day.
The city has an interactive map to help resident learn when their neighborhood is scheduled for loose leaf collection.