Looking for signs of progress while bracing for ongoing COVID-19 battle

GREENSBORO — When co-workers saw the raw blister on the nose of a nurse who cares for the sickest COVID-19 patients, they did what they naturally do.
They quickly treated her wound and checked the fitting of her mask.
“What I saw was pretty inspiring. They don’t want to leave those patients alone,” Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, chief operating officer at Cone Health, said about witnessing how staff are caring for each other and their patients in intensive care at the former Women’s Hospital campus.
The campus, which is being used solely to treat COVID-19 patients, is a window into Guilford County’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The hospital isn’t overflowing with patients, leaders say, due to the state’s stay-at-home order set to expire Friday, if certain data supports easing restrictions.
Terry Akin, Cone Health’s chief executive officer, credits local and state leaders for taking action early in the pandemic to avoid overwhelming community hospitals and health care workers. This includes multiple measures designed to slow the spread of coronavirus, including closing the state's public schools March 16 and moving to online instruction.
“These were not easy decisions,” Akin said, also noting the cancellation of the Men's ACC Tournament, the delayed opening of the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, the postponement of the High Point semiannual furniture market, and many more.
“We are convinced it has made a big difference," he said. "It’s working.”
What the numbers show
It was only two months ago today — on March 3 — when state health officials identified North Carolina's first confirmed case of COVID-19. A Wake County resident had traveled to the state of Washington and was exposed at a long-term care facility dealing with an outbreak of the highly contagious respiratory illness.
Guilford County first identified coronavirus infections in mid-March that were only related to travel. As time went by, health officials identified cases attributed to community spread, which means there wasn’t a known source of infection.
On March 24, a person from Cabarrus County was the first North Carolina resident to die in the state from complications of COVID-19, state health officials said in a news release at the time. The person was in their late 70s and had several underlying medical conditions.
Guilford County then reported its first COVID-19 associated death March 31. As of Saturday, state health officials say Guilford has had 31 deaths related to the illness and 437 cases of coronavirus.
The county health department's data, last updated Friday with 30 deaths, shows those age 65 and older account for about 28% of cases but the vast majority, 83.3%, of deaths locally.
By comparison, people age 50 to 64 made up 25% of cases and 10% of deaths. Those age 25 to 49 accounted for most of the county's cases, about 38%, and 6.6% of deaths. Statistics show 53.3% of those who died were white, 40% were black and 6.6% were Asian.
Among those that families lost to COVID-19 are two residents of Clapp's Nursing Center, who became ill during an outbreak there, its administrator confirmed on Monday.
"It's important to understand the underlying factors that drive these death rates," said Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County's interim health director. "If you take a look at Guilford County’s most recent Community Health Assessment, you will notice that our county’s life expectancy is about 78 years. Even if this average is a little bit better than North Carolina as whole (77 years), we are falling behind Mecklenburg, Wake and Durham where the life expectancy is over 80 years."
In those counties, Mecklenburg has 1,699 reported cases and 49 COVID-19 associated deaths as of Saturday, according the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Wake County has 870 cases and 19 deaths, and Durham County 750 cases and 22 deaths.
The life expectancy in a geographical area, Vann said, gives officials an understanding of the overall health in that area. She said their data show the majority of deaths in Guilford County are in residents in the 65 and older age group, who already struggled with other health issues.
"Our chronic disease rates — coronary heart disease, cancer, lung disease, etc., which correlate to the CDC’s risk factors for COVID-19 — are also higher than in other parts of the state, especially among our African American population," Vann said.
She said older populations are at higher risk for hospitalizations and decreased pulmonary function, which can lead to the use of ventilators.
However, along with the warnings for older residents is a reminder that all ages, Vann said, need to take precautions.
"There are asymptomatic cases that we are identifying, which is very concerning from the standpoint that these people feel like their normal selves and yet are spreading the virus to the people around them and in certain cases to older, frail and more vulnerable people. And for this group the infection can be fatal," she said. "We need to work together to protect them."
The health department is also tracking hospitalizations in Guilford, which were at 102 on Friday, as well as recoveries, which were listed at 163 that day, the latest information available.
All residents, Vann said, should continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, wash their hands and/or use hand sanitizer, and avoid crowded places.
"We want to emphasize the fact that we are not out of the woods yet," Vann said. "We continue to identify positive cases (in all age groups) in the community and with more testing becoming available we anticipate this number to grow."
Other counties are encountering different challenges related to an increasing number of cases. In Forsyth County, local health officials reported nearly 100 new cases last week, many of which they can connect to an outbreak at the Tyson Foods processing plant in Wilkesboro.
Forsyth's overall cases stood at 268 on Saturday, county data show. State data put the county's death toll at five. The latest information on recoveries showed 124 as of Friday.
Progress in phases
Health experts are encouraged by signs that more coronavirus testing is becoming available.
"This is one area in which we are seeing a positive trend," Vann said.
Labs have increased their capacity, she said, and "the turnaround time for the results has improved considerably from eight to nine days for some commercial labs to two to three days now."
While still in the planning stages, the health department is partnering with Cone Health to offer more community testing.
Cagle said Cone Health is also working with health departments in Alamance and Rockingham counties to offer additional testing, as well as contact tracing to more quickly find people who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Once the community testing logistics are finalized, Cone Health also expects to deploy mobile clinic vans to neighborhoods most in need.
"We're encouraged" by these next steps, Cagle said.
Vann also noted another positive.
"We are receiving some protective equipment, something that we haven’t seen in almost two months."
A plan forward
Like other health systems across the country, Cone Health had to temporarily discontinue some of its services, such as elective surgeries.
When asked about the timing for resuming regular operations, Cagle said a task force has developed "a plan forward."
The first phase would be to resume some procedures by May 11, at a reduced volume, if certain metrics are met to ensure it would be safe for patients and staff, she said.
"Our analytics team is watching data at the national, state and local level," she said. "Local data is the most important."
Cagle is hopeful that they are beginning to see the rate of infection begin to possibly plateau.
Akin said the tendency is to breathe a sigh of relief when the numbers are starting to slow. However, he said, it's not time to disregard precautions that have worked so well.
"I believe we can phase in under the right circumstances," he said.
Another statistic they are watching is a decline in emergency room visits, likely because people are concerned about COVID-19.
"We don't want people to be afraid to seek care," Cagle said. "Our emergency rooms are safe and clean. Everyone is wearing a mask."
Adjusting to such shifts in patient volumes, Cone Health is staffing accordingly, which means some employees may temporarily experience reduced hours and income.
"We're trying to do what we can to support them," Akin said.
Akin said physicians and other staff have been incredibly supportive throughout this crisis.
Health systems across the country have had to take steps from executive pay reductions to furloughs to ease the financial strain of the pandemic. While Cone Health has avoided enacting systemwide furloughs, executives are taking a pay reduction for an undetermined period of time. Akin said he is taking a 35% pay reduction and the cuts decrease to the 10% level for executive directors.
For the long haul
As health experts coordinate patient care for those with COVID-19, Guilford County's Emergency Management team is also closely monitoring the pandemic's impact on the community.
The division's director, Don Campbell, said the ongoing crisis comes with both challenges and opportunities to learn.
"This event has definitely been a change from our normal disaster operations but for the most part our plans have held up under the new challenges," he said. "With the goal of social distancing, we have relied on our 'virtual emergency operations center' system, along with numerous conference calls and webinars to keep our response system going."
Campbell said they have started to adjust their plans and procedures to help them become more sustainable.
"We anticipate being in some sort of COVID-19 activation through the remainder of 2020 and potentially beyond," he said.
He feels like the county's preparedness level is strong, and that the circumstances are encouraging leaders to be creative solution seekers.
"We are still concerned with the availability of certain personal protective equipment items, but some of the items in short supply in the past are slowly becoming more available," he said. "We still have a ways to go, but I am happy to report that progress is being made in some areas. Funding has not been an impediment at this time, as we have plenty of leadership and financial support to put our plans in place."
Whether it's a tornado or another type of disaster, Campbell said there seems to be no shortage of emergencies in recent years.
"My hope is that this event gets people thinking more about having some resources on hand in their home to make it through the next emergency," he said. "While we do not recommend (nor see a need for) hoarding items, having essentials on hand moving forward would help everyone get through future emergencies and disasters."
A community in action
Akin praised the community for adhering to the stay-at-home order, knowing that many sacrifices are being made along the way.
"I feel for our small businesses and anyone who has lost income," said Akin, a former chairman of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.
Despite the economic hardships they face, many local businesses are rising to meet the needs of their community by donating supplies and feeding front-line hospital staff. That show of support, Cagle and Akin agree, is what sustains health care workers' spirits in times like these.
Individuals and groups are also making a difference with their contributions and donations to help medical staff through long, emotional weeks. With no certain end date for the pandemic, ensuring health care workers are also caring for themselves is more important than ever.
"It's important for staff to replenish," Cagle said, adding that many support services are available for those who work in the ICU with COVID-19 patients. "We do what we do because we love to give."
Akin said it's no surprise to him that Cone Health's medical teams are tirelessly giving their all to caring for patients, especially those battling COVID-19.
"Our doctors, nurses and other staff are doing heroic work," Akin said. "It's inspiring."
