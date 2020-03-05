RALEIGH — A reported case of the coronavirus in Wake County — the first in North Carolina — is having a predictable effect.
Many are stocking up on food and other household items in the event that COVID-19, which is short for coronavirus, prompts a call for home quarantine.
At area grocery and big box stores in recent days, bottled water, toilet paper and cleaning supplies are big sellers. Hand sanitizer was out of stock at every grocery store we visited on Monday, though store employees said they should be able to restock.
On Sunday, a manager at the Wegmans grocery store on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh noted an uptick in the purchase of items such as sanitizers, Lysol wipes and paper towels.
"We've definitely seen an increase," said Adam Woloszyn, Wegmans perishable area manager. The increase has been seen over the past week, he said. "It seems people are just trying to keep their homes as clean as possible."
Down the street at Walmart on Monday afternoon, customer service manager Suzanne Surles said the store was sold out of hand sanitizer and face masks and that it was also selling a lot of bottled water. Surles couldn't say the purpose behind the shopping, but said, "it has been much busier than usual the past few days."
At a Harris Teeter, a manager declined to comment about sales on the record, but a sign on the soap aisle advised shoppers that the store was "currently out of stock on facial masks and hand sanitizer."
The store had plenty of toilet paper, but the bottled water aisle was depleted.
Nick Adams of Raleigh, shopping in the Harris Teeter on Falls of Neuse Road, had large packages of toilet paper and bottled water in his cart, but said he was just doing his normal shopping. Still, he said, he's thought about the need to stock up.
"I'm not going to go 'full prepper', but it's a good idea to get a few weeks ahead," he said. For him, it's more about adjusting to other people's reactions than about any fear of the virus, Adams said.
There was no toilet paper at the Costco in Raleigh — at least not the kind people are accustomed to buying for use at home. The only toilet paper to be found on Monday came in jumbo rolls — 5,400 feet of it — typically used in public restrooms.
A Food Lion store at the intersection of Falls of Neuse and Strickland Road was also sold out of hand sanitizer, but appeared to be well-stocked on other items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.