Fred Crumpler, a prominent Winston-Salem attorney whose legal work helped establish the right of a criminal defendant to enter a plea without admitting guilt, has died.
Crumpler, 89, died Sunday after an illness, said David Freedman, a partner of the law firm Crumpler founded in 1959. It is now known as Crumpler Freedman Parker & Witt.
"He lived life to the fullest," Freedman said. "He had the best practice in Winston-Salem for a considerable time."
Freedman started working for Crumpler in March 1986. He said Crumpler trained a generation of attorneys.
"So many lawyers trained under Fred," he said.
Slew of awards
Crumpler won a slew of awards over the years, including the American Board of Trial Advocates Lifetime Achievement Award. He also won a lifetime achievement award from the Forsyth County Criminal Defense Trial Lawyers Association in 2004.
Crumpler was born in Danville, Va., on Jan. 8, 1931. He spent his childhood on a farm in Germanton, according to his wife, Marsha Crumpler. He graduated from Reynolds High School and attended Appalachian State University before heading into the U.S. Air Force. After serving time in the military, he got his bachelor's degree from Guilford College, Marsha Crumpler said.
She said her husband's mother had a significant influence on her husband, telling him that if he got an education, anything was possible. Crumpler took an aptitude test that showed he had a talent for the law. He graduated from Wake Forest University School of Law in 1957 and got a position at the Institute of Government at UNC Chapel Hill. He worked at a law firm in Rockingham County before coming to Winston-Salem and establishing his own practice.
One case Crumpler worked on would have long-ranging impact on the criminal justice system. That was the case of Henry Alford, who was charged with first-degree murder. Alford pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Crumpler's advice to avoid a possible death sentence. Alford appealed his case and in 1970, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the plea.
The decision established what is now known as the Alford plea. A criminal defendant can enter into a plea arrangement, where in which he does not admit guilt but acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him if the case had gone to trial. A judge treats an Alford plea exactly like a guilty plea.
Crumpler also defended Madge Roberts, also known as Mama Rabbit, who led a prostitution ring in Winston-Salem that included housewives who lived in Buena Vista. She was eventually convicted of tax-evasion charges in 1976.
"He was a powerhouse in multiple fields," Mike Lewis, a Winston-Salem attorney, said Tuesday. "He was first and foremost a fantastic criminal lawyer. I remember when I was with him in the early 1970s, he won five first-degree murder trials in a row. He was a brilliant divorce lawyer. And lastly, he was a fantastic civil lawyer, handling automobile cases and personal injury claims. He was adept in all three of those areas, which was pretty amazing."
Life of adventure
But he also had passions outside the courtroom. His wife and his friends said Crumpler lived an adventure-filled life.
Crumpler adored being outside, hiking, riding horses, flying planes, hunting and skying.
"He was riding horses at 84," Marsha Crumpler said. On their farm in Germanton, they raised Mustangs, donkeys, llamas, geese, ducks and goats. The couple had pet wolf for 10 years; they told everyone it was a German shepherd, she said.
And one of his favorite pets was a German shepherd, Jackson, who died about a year ago. Crumpler and Jackson were inseparable, Marsha Crumpler said. One day, her husband fell, and no one was home. When Marsha Crumpler pulled into the driveway, she saw Jackson lying beside her husband.
"It was getting dark and cold, and Jackson, the love of his life, his once in a lifetime dog, was lying beside him," she said. "I always remembered that story and how bonded they were."
Fred Crumpler's adventures sometimes got him into trouble. In 1965, he walked away from a plane crash unharmed. He was able to land the plane in a grove of pine trees, according to a July 19, 1965. article in The Sentinel, a now-shuttered afternoon paper. Before the crash, he also had skidded a half-block while on a motorcycle. He wasn't injured.
Another time, he jumped from a horse and sprained an ankle. He also lost his oxygen mask while skindiving in the Bahamas.
Freedman said he once visited Crumpler in the hospital after he had gotten thrown from a horse.
"The only thing he wanted to talk about was when he got out of the hospital and back on a horse," Freedman said.
