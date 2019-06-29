You may not have noticed because it’s been so gradual, but over the last few years Kernersville has grown.
From its burgeoning downtown, nearly-full business park to ever-expanding town population, town officials have worked to make Kernersville an attractive place to live and work.
“We’ve always had some growth, but it’s been heavier at certain times,” said Curtis Swisher, town manager.
He said the town saw the first growth spurt around 2004 or 2005 on South Main Street, as well as an increase in homes. Things cooled a bit during the Great Recession around 2008, but it didn’t last long.
Landing a business park
“We recognized we needed to promote key elements of industrial and medical growth, so we adopted a water and sewer plan,” said Jeff Hatling, community development coordinator. “In the early 2000s we invested (about $8 million) in sewer projects to open up 4,000 acres and attracted the Triad Business Park.”
An agreement for Triad Business Park was finalized in 2009. FedEx broke ground shortly after that.
That park is now 90 percent full. Kernersville officials are now considering other potential business park locations in the town, and would run sewer and water lines to those locations when they’re selected to make them attractive to potential businesses, Hatling said.
The town has nearly 18,000 jobs, which is more than there are people to work them in the town of 25,000, when you discount the town’s residents under 16 and over 65, he said. Most jobs are in small business and industrial parks.
The business park has lured such large clients as Columbiana Hi Tech, a FedEx distribution hub and an Amazon fulfillment center, which will be 1 million square feet.
The business park has large tracts of land, with roads, water and sewer already installed so companies don’t have to do as much groundwork. Swisher said that’s made a big difference.
And Deer-Hitachi, which is not in the business park, is also a large employer in the town, Swisher said. About five years ago, they expanded their facility off Perry Road to build the largest excavator in their lineup. In all, about 800 people are employed at the Kernersville facility.
“We don’t have to do a lot of marketing. I think our location does really help, because we are centrally located,” Swisher said, referencing the ease people can get to Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point and major interstates. “We have more jobs in Kernersville than we have residents. A lot of residents live here and work here, and a lot work elsewhere.”
In the last three years, Swisher has heralded growth throughout the town, both commercial and residential.
One of the larger residential areas is Caleb’s Creek, situated on the southern part of town between Interstate 40 and Interstate 74, not far from Glenn High School. It’s mixed-use development, with residential and commercial tracts that total 900 acres. Additionally, the Weldon Village development, off N.C. 66 near Bishop McGuinness High School, also spurred residential growth, with a 500 acre development.
The town recently approved two new developments on the south end of town that will begin construction next year that will add 80 houses each, Swisher said.
“There’s a lot of acreage in the south end,” he said for why there’s so much new housing there. “Primarily where there’s room to grow, and sewer.”
The additional housing in Kernersville is necessary to help accommodate the growing businesses. In addition to the business park, Novant opened the 50-bed Kernersville Medical Center in 2011. The 400,000-square-foot VA clinic, Kernersville Health Care Center, opened about three years ago to serve veterans in the Triad.
“Adding sewer (to those areas) really opened all that potential,” Swisher said. “The economy’s turned around and is doing better. Kernersville is a big location. Overall we’ve seen growth, but especially around the south end of town, around I-40 and U.S. 311, near High Point.”
Downtown success
The town has tried to manage its growth. In 1997, Kernersville developed a plan for the town, called Visioning Kernersville 2020, said Hatling, community development coordinator. A key component included creating the town as something that was unique in the Triad while still keeping a small-town atmosphere.
Hatling said to maintain a small-town charm, Kernersville focused on its downtown aesthetic, with the most restrictive growth management requirements in the Triad, he said.
“The community felt enhanced architecture would give us a softer look,” he said.
This means that downtown buildings must be composed of 90% brick with historic architectural features. Businesses south of business 40 have the same requirements. Other major corridors in the town have to have 75% brick.
Those requirements include the Charlestown Square shopping center where Lowe’s Foods is located off Business 40, Hatling said. The complex was approved more than two years ago. It’s already mostly full, and new external buildings are being constructed there. One of them will house Big Burger Spot, a Greensboro restaurant that’s expanding to Kernersville. Other businesses are a Papa John’s and a mattress store.
The redesign of Main Street has worked, and occupancy in downtown is nearly 100%.
“Not all of the growth has been on the outskirts,” Swisher said. “We have a vibrant downtown, which helps the town as a whole.”
At the end of March, the town unveiled a small park at the corner of Main and Mountain streets in downtown with a fountain in it. The park used to be a building that had become an eyesore, he said. The town purchased the building, tore it down, and built the park.
“The downtown is thriving with small business,” Hatling said, citing the farm-to-fork fine dining restaurant The Prescott, which opened in December, as well as Kernersville Brewing Co., which opened a tasting room in February. “It just indicates the strength with small business.”
Jennifer Swinning, the co-owner of Waffles and Whiskers Café at 104 S. Main St., opened the business in January 2018. She grew up in Kernersville and always wanted to own a business downtown.
“Kernersville has an old-world feel and people are friendly. A lot of people know people by name here,” she said.
Since opening her cat café, she’s had people come from all over the world to visit. And while running the business isn’t exactly playing with cats all day, like she thought it would be, it has proven successful. So successful they’re expanding into the 1,700 square feet of space upstairs.
People of all ages can play with the cats downstairs, as well as buy ice cream and other treats. The space upstairs will be reserved for adults and cats, more of a quiet room. Yoga, art classes, movie nights and more are planned for the upstairs area, Swinning said.
Waffles and Whiskers isn’t the only place that’s seen success since opening. Jane., at 141 S. Main St., has expanded from a holiday pop-up shop to a store in the last four years. Comprised of 20 artists with curated collections housed in one place, Jane. focuses on locally made products, with most of the artists from the Triad, said Kresha Waldrop, one of the co-owners.
“We opened on the fringe front of the maker craze, and that helped,” she said of her success. “And we don’t have things where you can go to any festival to see. We try to keep it light and fun and funny.”
Waldrop said their clients are mostly people in the Triad, who support a local business. And the downtown has changed with Jane., she said.
“When we moved in there were a lot of law offices and hair salons,” she said. “Now there are cupcakes and beer places and a bridal store and restaurants that are farm-to-table. There’s multiple types of retail that drives traffic in a way single retail cannot. Everyone does a good job of taking ownership of downtown.”
Added business means added services
Swisher admits there have been some growing pains, most notably with public services provided to the residents of Kernersville.
More garbage collection routes have been added on the south end of town.
With the widening tax base the last few years, Kernersville has been able to enhance the police and fire departments and improve its solid waste and recycling programs, Hatling said.
A new fire station has been built. It was on N.C. 66/South Park Drive and is now about a mile down the road. The new station was built because it was needed and the design will give the town the option to expand it in the future, if necessary.
He said he’s heard comments from both sides about the growth in Kernersville.
“Some people say we’re growing too fast and don’t need any new growth, and some say we need the growth to stay viable,” Swisher said. “It’s a mixed bag. Along with growth we have issues with traffic.”
The town has maintained a transportation plan in an effort to keep up with growth, officials said. It will need to be updated over the next 10 and 20 years to ensure there are no future problems.
South Main Street has become more congested, and a few other areas have seen an increase in traffic, as well, Swisher said. However, he views it as a sign the town is growing and becoming more vibrant.
“We’ve been fortunate our changes have been positive,” Swisher said.