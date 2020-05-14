GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said today it will begin serving on May 29 the nearly 140 existing eviction notices that have been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The agency initially put a moratorium on evictions starting March 19 and extended it through this Friday. The moratorium will remain in effect through May 28, the sheriff's office said today in a news release.
Sheriff Danny Rogers has said previously that his office wants to recognize the financial hardships suffered by many tenants and the health and safety dangers that people would face if they were evicted during this time.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, 45 people have died of the illness in Guilford County and 705 people have been infected, state health officials reported. The county health department says 139 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, and 319 people have recovered from the disease.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate flu-like symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover.
The sheriff put evictions on hold in March in light of an order by N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley to suspend a variety of court actions including filings in civil and criminal cases because of the pandemic. That suspension goes through June 1.
Rogers said in the release he decided to end the moratorium based on several factors:
- The governor’s decision to begin reopening last week some business and other activities, which enabled residents to begin returning to work.
- The distribution of federal stimulus checks.
- The expansion of state unemployment benefits for those workers affected by COVID-19.
- The expectation that the 10-week eviction moratorium has given tenants a reprieve in which to make other living arrangements.
A written notice will be mailed to tenants to give them time to find another place to live or to reach agreements with their landlords, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office hopes to handle the outstanding evictions by June 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.