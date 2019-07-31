WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page is the newly-tapped state chairman of President Donald Trump's re-election campaign — a role Page and his supporters embrace while local and state Democrats question how he’ll juggle both jobs.
“I consider it an honor to have been asked to serve on President Trump’s re-election campaign in North Carolina,’’ Page said in an email last week. “I look forward to working with all of the campaign staff and volunteers as the campaign moves forward.’’
Typically, the people who chair political campaigns, even presidential ones, are faceless and nameless to the general public.
Not Page. Which may be part of an effort by the GOP to tap into his statewide connections and name recognition.
In two decades as Rockingham County's sheriff, he's been an omnipresent figure, amassing political capital along the way.
In recent years, he's made national news for his overt support of Trump and his policies, serving as a member of the National Sheriff’s Association’s Border Security and Immigration Committee.
Diane Parnell, who chairs the Rockingham County Republican Party, was pleased with the news of Page’s appointment.
“He is well-respected and will do a great job for President Trump, North Carolina and Rockingham County," she said.
Trump formally launched his re-election bid in June. Meanwhile, no less than 24 Democratic candidates have announced they want to run against him in 2020.
Regardless of who Trump faces, North Carolina's reputation as a swing state will likely come into play.
In 2000, George W. Bush won North Carolina by about 13 percentage points. In 2004, Bush won it by 12 points.
But since then, this traditionally Republican state for presidential elections has been up for grabs. Democrat Barack Obama barely won in 2008 while Mitt Romney claimed victory for Republicans in 2012.
For the 2016 election, Trump narrowly took the state after making 23 appearances here — further highlighting the need to have a well-organized campaign presence.
Some question whether Page, who oversees a staff of about 150, will have the time needed to manage Trump's ground game.
“I can certainly understand why Sam was chosen — he is very personable,’’ said Madison's Roxanne Griffin, who chairs the Rockingham County Democratic Party. “But my main concern is how do you do your job here and work as a North Carolina campaign chair for a major campaign?’’
Page, 62, dismissed the notion that he can't handle both.
“With all due respect ... I will continue to execute the duties of the office of sheriff as I have for the past 20 years,'' Page said in an email.
For others, Page's selection represents a more fundamental issue.
Matt Hughes, the second vice chairman for the North Carolina Democratic Party, questions how a lawman can support a “lawless” president.
“It’s deeply disappointing that an elected official has agreed to chair the campaign of one of the most lawless presidents we have probably had since Nixon," he said. “I hope his constituents realize that and will question him as to how he can uphold the law."