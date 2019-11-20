GREENSBORO — State legislators from Guilford County are hosting a public meeting tonight on recent sewage releases of the industrial chemical 1,4-dioxane, a suspected carcinogen.
The meeting led by Guilford's delegation of state senators and representatives is scheduled this evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St.
The town hall meeting will focus on recent "notices of violation" that the state Department of Environmental Quality issued last week to Greensboro and Reidsville for separately releasing treated effluent with excessive amounts of 1,4-dioxane into the Cape Fear River system.
"Members of the Guilford County legislative delegation have arranged for staff from DEQ to attend," said state Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Greensboro.
She added that state regulators will "report on their findings and take questions from concerned citizens."
Harrison said the delegation has also asked the city to send a representative to discuss the issue. And someone from the state Department of Health and Human Services also has been invited, she said.
The state environmental agency flagged Greensboro for its Aug. 7 release of dioxane-tainted wastewater from the T.Z. Osborne treatment plant into South Buffalo Creek, which is part of the Cape Fear system.
A local waste handler, Shamrock Environmental Corp., was responsible for the August release when it unknowingly discharged industrial waste containing 1,4-dioxane into Greensboro's sewer system.
The tainted discharge of just less than 16,000 gallons "came from a customer that did not report the wastewater contained 1,4-dioxane," Shamrock said in a statement last month.
The city was cited for the violation because its Osborne plant has ultimate responsibility for what is discharged into the river system. City officials also ran afoul of a requirement to promptly report such releases by failing to alert state officials until Sept. 27, regulators said.
DEQ also cited Reidsville last week for releasing treated sewage with too much 1,4-dioxane from its wastewater plant on June 12.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers 1,4-dioxane likely to cause cancer in humans. The industrial chemical is a clear liquid used to stabilize solvents in a wide range of industrial processes.
