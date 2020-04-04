GREENSBORO — For at least the next couple of weeks and possibly longer, area residents are under "stay-at-home" orders that greatly limit their mobility and their normal patterns of living in the name of the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, Guilford County and other local officials imposed their version, next came Gov. Roy Cooper with a statewide edict and then local leaders issued another round of clarifications that sought to weave the other two together.
Area residents could be excused for wondering where their elected officials got all this power and whether it was being exercised properly.
The News & Record turned for some answers to the UNC School of Government, which has been an online resource for local officials statewide in navigating these difficult days.
Q: What kind of trouble triggers "a state of emergency" in North Carolina?
A: Let us count the ways and, indeed, they are many.
North Carolina's statewide Emergency Management Act defines the trigger point as "an occurrence or imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property resulting from any man-made or natural" catastrophe in a variety of forms.
Q: So COVID-19 falls into the natural category, right?
A: Yes. In a recent blog post for the School of Government, emergency law expert Norma Houston said the new coronavirus warrants its stature as a crisis under the state law's "public health" provision.
A threat to public health is just one entry on the statute's wide-ranging list of truly bad things that could happen to a community that extends from military or paramilitary attacks to terrorism, random explosions, cyber assaults, transportation crashes and more.
Q: But what elevates a disease threat to the level of "public health emergency," as compared to a nuclear meltdown or a tornado that anybody could see represents imminent danger writ large?
A: Good luck figuring that out with any precision. State law does not specifically define the term "public health emergency," except to include it on that far-reaching list of calamities that obviously pose a dire threat.
For a "communicable disease event" such as COVID-19, "it is more difficult to assess the degree to which the threat is imminent," said Houston, a lecturer in public law and government at the School of Government in Chapel Hill.
"Nonetheless, a city or a county can declare a local state of emergency if it determines the situation it faces meets the statutory definition of an emergency," Houston wrote in a recent post on the school's "Coates' Canons" blog.
Q: Who gets to pull the fire alarm? And how did the process unfold in Guilford County's recent coronavirus proclamation?
A: State law and county ordinances require one elected official to take charge: In this case it was Jeff Phillips, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, the "county official who is authorized to do so under the jurisdiction's local emergency ordinance," as Houston defines the role in her School of Government blog post.
The Guilford County Emergency Management Ordinance says that whenever such a threat occurs, "the chairperson of the board of commissioners is hereby authorized and empowered under (North Carolina law) to issue a public proclamation declaring to all persons the existence of such a state of emergency ..."
So on March 13, as the coronavirus crept ever closer, Phillips issued the general statement of alarm that did not impose any restrictions on county residents at the time, but which set the stage for those to come later.
Fast forward a few weeks, the proclamation gets amended to become, first, a stay-at-home order and then a second time with more specifics governing church activities, funerals, auto sales and the real estate market.
The most recent refinement followed a statewide stay-at-home order issued by Cooper that local officials thought too lenient or unclear in some areas.
Q: This is supposed to be a democracy; can the government really get away with such restrictions on free enterprise and on an individual's freedom of movement? Who says?
A: N.C. General Statute 166A-19.31(b) says, according to the School of Government blog. The law lays out a series of actions that local officials can take during a state of emergency to protect humans from the vagaries of nature, other people and themselves.
Two of those that especially factor into Guilford's current stay home order — which is set to expire April 16, but which could be extended — are the powers to restrict or prohibit the movement of people in public places and to temporarily close certain types of businesses or limit the ways that they can continue operating.
Houston adds one important caveat: To survive a court challenge, whatever limitations are imposed must be reasonable and tailored to counteract the threat.
"Courts have held that emergency restrictions and prohibitions must be reasonably necessary to address the public health or safety need," she said.
Q: The mayors of Greensboro and High Point joined Phillips on the dais March 25 in the Old County Courthouse to announce that the general state of countywide emergency was morphing into a stay-at-home order. Why were they there?
A: In short, mayors Nancy Vaughan of Greensboro and Jay Wagner of High Point came to cement their communities' alignment with the county's efforts.
Guilford County's emergency ordinance says such orders do not "apply within the corporate limits of any municipality or within the area of the county over which the municipality has jurisdiction to enact general police power ordinances."
In other words, it doesn't automatically take effect anywhere with its own police department. That's true "unless the municipality by resolution consents ... or the mayor of the municipality has requested its application," according to the ordinance.
Phillips said at the time that before imposing the stay home order, he and other local officials had consulted extensively with Cone Health CEO Terry Akin and other health system experts about the medical necessity for such restrictions.
Q: Who else in local government has a big role in the current state of emergency?
A: That would be Dr. Iulia Vann, interim director of Guilford's public health department, and Don Campbell, the county's emergency management director.
The first sentence of the county's stay home order proclaims that Phillips is taking the additional measures "in conjunction with the emergency management director and in consultation with the Guilford County Public Health Director."
In her mid-March blog post, the School of Government's Houston said state law vests the head of emergency management with such important duties as tracking down additional resources, establishing emergency mass treatment facilities, and acting as gatekeeper for people traveling in and out of infected areas.
Q: How about the health director?
A: Vann actually wields a degree of power at the individual, patient level that rivals what Phillips, Vaughan and Wagner dispense communitywide.
Her department has the unique power to order the confinement of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those that have interacted with infected people.
In addition to advising local officials about best practices to control the disease, the local health director can require that people be placed in isolation or quarantine when appropriate, as well as "provide staff that would monitor individuals under isolation and quarantine, disseminate public information about the disease and prevention strategies, and help connect residents with needed health services," Houston said.
Isolation requires people with COVID-19 to avoid human contact until their ability to contaminate others has passed. Quarantine puts similar strictures on people who have interacted with someone who is infected.
Q: Has the health department ordered anybody in Guilford County to be isolated or quarantined during the current crisis?
A: Yes, both, according to department spokeswoman Lora Coffey.
"Isolation orders have been issued to those who are positive cases," Coffey said. "Some quarantine orders have been issued to close contacts."
She declined to be more specific about how many such orders had been issued or what they entailed.
But as of 11 a.m. on Saturday, 94 Guilford County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and Coffey's comment suggests that many of them, if not all, would have received isolation orders.
"At present, individuals with known or reasonably suspected COVID are being isolated," School of Government associate professor Jill Moore said last month on the Coates' Canons blog, referring to statewide policy. "Isolation can occur in an individual's home, unless the individual needs to be in a health care facility ..."
Q: What if you disagree with steps local officials have taken in response to the coronavirus and want to tell them to their faces at a council or commissioners meeting?
A: That will be a challenge during the COVID-19 emergency because the county and city governments have banned the general public from their meetings in a move intended to help quash the disease.
Q: Doesn't North Carolina have an open meetings law that requires such governing bodies to meet in public?
A: That's true, but local officials say they are broadcasting their meetings live on TV and online for all to see.
The Guilford board canceled its scheduled meeting on Thursday, April 2, because of the coronavirus, but officials had planned to let viewers call into the meeting and comment by phone during the period normally set aside for "speakers from the floor."
County officials also have banned the media from attending in person, again referring local print and broadcast reporters to the live video presentations.
It's not clear how the court system would rule if these measures were challenged in a lawsuit, said Trey Allen, associate professor at the School of Government.
"In my opinion, any facts that would justify a decision to ban the public from attending local government board meetings in person would likely also support a decision to exclude members of the press," Allen said. "In either case, the ban would have to be reasonable under the circumstances to survive a challenge under the open meetings law."
Allen added that he believes "the local government would need to take reasonable steps to make the meeting accessible to the public, including the media, by other means."
