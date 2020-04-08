Local companies large and small are pivoting to make protective masks for Cone Health

GREENSBORO — Lynda Layton leans over a sewing machine, carefully stitching a small piece of pleated navy blue fabric. She pauses, adjusts the swatch and stitches again. Within a minute, she has stitched elastic ear loops onto the fabric. What was just fabric and elastic is now a face mask that might be the only thing standing between a hospital worker and the coronavirus.
“If it can help anybody, that’s good,” Layton said.
Layton works on a sewing machine brought out of retirement from the textile industry. Layton herself is retired from Cone Mills, where she worked for 37 years. She now works part time in a sew shop for Hudson’s Hill, a small company that produces limited runs of denim wear and accessories like tote bags. The shop is in Revolution Mill, a former Cone mill that's now a sprawling mixed-use campus of offices, creative spaces and apartments. The fabric Layton sews is from Burlington, a former giant in the Piedmont textile industry that has a weaving facility in Reidsville. The masks Layton is sewing are being donated to Cone Health to provide a meager level of protection against the coronavirus for caregivers, custodians and other workers.
The path from Greensboro’s textile legacy to a hospital built on that legacy is not lost on Evan Morrison, owner of Hudson’s Hill and a self-professed geek of denim history, particularly that of Cone Mills.
“It’s been kinda cool to tap into the denim community to do things for the hospital system that was founded on denim money,” Morrison said.
Morrison, a Greensboro native who has traveled the globe pursuing an interest in textile and clothing, put his sew shop to work to make about 10,000 protective fabric masks after Cone Health sent out a call asking local companies to help with medical supplies. Morrison said the masks can be washed and reused.
“I read that health-care companies were suffering shortages of health-care equipment,” Morrison said. “Having a small-batch cut-and-sew facility and having a lot of network built within the local textile community, I thought we might be a resource.”
Morrison is just one of a growing number of local companies responding to a call Cone Health put out asking for donations of medical supplies to reinforce the hospital as patients affected by the coronaivirus COVID-19 climb.
Seth Coker also responded to Cone’s call.
Coker is a Greensboro developer who plays tennis with Dr. Dalton McLean of Cone Hospital. During a conversation with Coker, McLean expressed concern that the hospital would need more masks.
“I didn’t want our local health-care workers — not just the doctors and nurses, but the orderlies and other people that are working at Cone — to have to worry about this one thing that seemed like a solvable problem,” Coker said.
Coker turned to his old Grimsley High buddy Matt O’Connell.
O'Connell owns Custom Converting Solutions, a company that produces interior trim for the auto industry, parts for the appliance industry and a variety of other industrial applications. Coker knew the company’s reputation as a problem solver.
“I said, ‘If you’re willing to donate all of the brain power and the materials you have and you’ll work with your other suppliers to see if they can donate some materials, I’ll cover the cost of your production,’” Coker said.
Mask making was already on O’Connell's mind. Custom Converting Solutions' head of production, Ronnie Smith, had been talking with a neighbor about Cone’s needs. The neighbor, Michelle Schneider, vice president and chief philanthropy officer for Cone, had put out the plea to companies.
“People know each other. People want to help. People are bringing the best of what they have,” Cone's Schneider said.
O’Connell rose to the challenge.
“We were positioned very well to be able to do it,” O’Connell said. “We can do it fairly quickly because we have the materials in house.”
He produced eight prototypes of disposable masks made from composite materials, and Cone approved a design. Within a week of that first conversation between a Cone doctor and Coker, Custom Converting Solutions committed to produce 250,000 masks over the coming weeks. O'Connell said the company is working 18 hours a day and has already donated around 15,000 masks to cone.
Doug Allred, spokesman for Cone Health, said mask supplies are adequate for now and that basic masks are being made available to all staff, reserving surgical masks and N95 masks for direct patient care. Donated masks go to support staff who are not required to have a mask but can request one.
“It is an enhancement to the arsenal, if you will,” Schneider said.
Companies like Hudson’s Hill and Custom Converting Solutions couldn’t produce masks without the generosity of others.
Ameritek Inc. donated a steel-rule die used in pressing the masks for Custom Converting Solutions, and Flynt Amtex donated the material for the masks’ ear loops. Coker, the guy who helped get the idea started, is underwriting the cost of the labor to produce the masks.
The donation of 250 yards of medical-grade fabric from Burlington was courtesy of Elevate, a Burlington-based company that owns the Burlington brand.
“We are pleased to be able to donate fabric whereby local sewers and residents can make masks to help protect our healthcare providers,” said Delores Sides of Elevate.
Schneider is amazed at the response of companies to make medical supplies. She said her phone has been ringing off the hook every day with offers.
“This is redefining philanthropy and giving it a much broader definition,” Schneider said. “It’s allowing us to gather the resources of a community that has very broad commercial interests, from the small sewing shops to a major manufacturer.”
O'Connell said some of the hospital workers who grab one of his company's masks might get one stamped with a small encouraging message like "Thank you for caring for Greensboro" or "Thank you for being a hero."
At Hudson’s Hill, Morrison and his crew of five are cutting, pleating and stitching about 500 masks a day.
Wanda Holton is one of Hudson’s Hills sewers. She is a friend of Layton and also is an alumnus from Cone Mills. The two met when at Cone’s Garment Lab, where they made clothing prototypes.
Holton grew up making her own clothing but never thought she’d be making protective masks.
“It’s very different. You do what you have a need for. You feel like you’re being useful,” Holton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.