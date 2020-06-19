GREENSBORO — A bill supported by all Guilford County legislators is moving through the state House of Representatives and could make it easier for local voters to approve spending on school construction.
The measure, House Bill 1113, would give Guilford County officials the power to guarantee that a sales-tax increase would be used for "school capital outlay purposes only."
"What we're trying to do is provide the ability for the county commissioners to propose a sales-tax increase that could specifically be used for school construction," said state Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, the bill's primary sponsor.
If enacted, the change in law would apply only to Guilford County.
The bill passed the House on second reading in a 114-4 vote earlier this week. It is scheduled for a third and final House vote Monday and then would move to the state Senate for further consideration.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners discussed the bill's progress at its Thursday night meeting, agreeing to send a letter of thanks to the local legislative delegation in Raleigh along with a message of continued support for the bill.
Commissioners have said they believe local voters rejected previous efforts to increase taxes for school spending — at least in part — because current law does not allow officials to guarantee how proceeds would be spent.
The new bill would change that in Guilford County only for the quarter-cent increase dedicated to school spending.
Guilford County currently levies 2 cents per dollar in sales tax on most purchases. When combined with the state's sales tax, it totals a rate of 6.75 cents per dollar.
A quarter-cent increase would raise that to 7 cents per dollar for the county.
Although the pandemic has put a crimp in sales-tax revenue, Guilford County officials estimate that in normal times a quarter-cent boost in the sales tax should raise about $19 million per year.
Guilford County educators are battling a backlog of deferred maintenance in school buildings long past their prime. Consultants have identified improvements they say are needed at an estimated cost of $2.7 billion.
In a related action Friday evening, Guilford commissioners voted unanimously to schedule a referendum Nov. 3 on issuing $300 million in bonds to begin making those improvements.
The commissioners' brief meeting on Friday evening was a continuation from the day before when they hosted a public hearing about putting the $300 million school bonds referendum on the November ballot. They couldn't vote to schedule the referendum until 24 hours after Thursday's public hearing because of North Carolina's emergency public-hearing law.
Under emergency conditions such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, the law allows commissioners to hold public hearings online and by other remote means with limited or no public attendance. But they must wait a day before voting so their virtual audience has time to comment.
Commissioners said during their session Thursday evening that if the local sales-tax bill wins state approval before the August deadline, they also would like to include a referendum question on the November ballot adding the quarter-cent sales tax for school spending.
Existing law permits the commissioners to promise they would spend any added sales-tax revenue on school projects, but they cannot guarantee their successors on future boards will continue honoring that promise.
By contrast, the local bill that Hardister introduced would give Guilford officials the ability to specify that proceeds from a quarter-cent increase would be used only for school construction, maintenance, equipment and other things needed for educational purposes.
The bill sounds as though it would leave room for county officials to spend dollars directly in a pay-as-you-go fashion for a variety of school projects, but that would not be the primary intent, according to Jeff Phillips, who chairs the board of commissioners.
The main goal would be to use the added sales tax to help "defray or offset" the $300 million in proposed bonds, Phillips said.
"We would be allowed to direct those funds on the ballot with specific language that they would be obligated to be spent on Guilford County school facilities," he said.
Commissioners differ over whether the $300 million amount is sufficient, with some asserting that more is needed to make significant progress.
Phillips said that if voters were to approve the $300 million referendum along with the schools-specific sales tax, county officials could return with another, similar bond proposal in 2022 asking voters to approve additional bonds.
Hardister said the local sales-tax measure has support from the entire Guilford delegation, including four state senators and six House members from both major political parties.
Hardister said he has no doubt schools need modernization, adding that his conviction was reinforced by a recent visit to his 2001 alma mater, Grimsley High School.
"The school was old back then and it's still old today," he said.
