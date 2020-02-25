GREENSBORO — Cutting back on salt reduces the risk of heart disease, and exercising even 30 minutes a day, five days a week helps.
Getting the message across to whoever plops down in his barber chair: priceless.
"I think we can really make a difference," said William Byers Jr. of the Barr-Ber Shop in Glenwood, who took part in a community initiative launched Monday by the Triad Region American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to improve heart health among the most at-risk groups.
Minorities, especially African-Americans and Hispanics, are disproportionately diagnosed with high blood pressure, diabetes and other conditions that researchers can tie to culture and lifestyle.
The "Hair, Heart & Health" initiative is focused on reaching African-Americans in High Point, Winston-Salem and Greensboro, and Hispanics in Charlotte and the Triangle area. About a half dozen shops are already participating, officials said.
Health professionals see barbers and stylists as the perfect allies in the war on the high rates of treatable and preventable ailments, like diabetes, whose outcomes can often be changed simply through exercise, checkups and better food choices.
Through the program hair professionals get a blood pressure cuff and educational materials.
"It's being on the front line," said Danette Hampton of Black Nurses Rock, whose group is working with the heart association to help train participating barbers how to use the blood pressure cuffs properly.
Nurse Debra Barnes stood behind her discussing a reading with one of the first people to have his blood pressure checked at the event.
"You can do something about this," Barnes said while checking the results.
Health professionals want to build on the traditional role of hair care professionals as informal counselors whose chairs and the conversations that follow are often likened to a kind of therapy for their customers.
Their shops are in communities, there's a trust factor and people know while booking an appointment that all kinds of conversations will take place among those in the shop, said Dr. David Wagner, the medical director at N.C. A&T, during the official kickoff at the Hot Seat Salon in downtown Greensboro.
Wagner, who is also board president of the Triad region American Heart Association, knows because he's been going to a barbershop since he was a boy.
When it comes to a person's health, he says, sometimes people know something is wrong but they need that peer pressure to get to the doctor. Sometimes they don't have any symptoms, but haven't been to the doctor because they do not have insurance or cannot afford it, Wagner said.
So the barber offering to check the client's blood pressure at least gives them some information.
And a bit of positive peer pressure, the doctor said. Everybody in the room shares in each other's business anyway at the barber shop, he said with a laugh.
"I can imagine the others saying, 'It registered high, man what are you going to do about that?'" Wagner said.
That's not lost on the heart association.
Jennifer Lawson, executive director of the Triad group, imagines the possibilities that could come from having a blood pressure cuff in the corner of more shops.
"'It might take four visits, but hopefully they say yes,'" Lawson said of a customer taking a stylist up on a blood pressure check.
In the 1990s, health groups worked with local beauticians and barbers to get the message out about AIDS prevention and saw some success.
Other parts of the initiative include participating stylists opening up their shops for cooking demonstrations or bringing in health professionals for question-and-answer discussions on a variety of issues.
"Your health is your responsibility," said Chef N'gai Dickerson, who runs the heart association's mobile kitchen and was preparing a harvest chicken dinner salad with marinated vegetables with 199 calories and 5 grams of fat for guests to sample at the kickoff event.
But people do not have to do it alone, Dickerson said.
"We're helping empower them to take that control," Dickerson said.
