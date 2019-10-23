GREENSBORO — The two Guilford County bar associations on Wednesday nominated the manager of the Guilford County Public Defender’s Office’s High Point office to replace his retiring boss and a 22-year career attorney to fill a vacant District Court judgeship.
The Greensboro and High Point bar associations selected two names to send to Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joe Craig for Fred Lind’s public defender post and five names to send to Gov. Roy Cooper to fill the opening left by the Aug. 3 death of District Judge Tom Jarrell.
Guilford County Assistant Public Defender John Nieman received 216 votes to James Swisher’s 21. But Swisher has been known through the years to put his name up for nomination — a running joke for the bars — to satisfy state law that requires two nominees.
Swisher and Public Defender Wayne Baucino got up to give their 3-minute speech on why Swisher should get the nomination just to sit back down without ever speaking, invoking laughs from the crowd.
Everyone expects Craig to appoint Nieman to finish out Lind’s term that expires in 2023, once Lind retires on Dec. 1.
That would make Nieman only the third person to lead Guilford County’s Public Defender’s Office since its inception in 1970, just in time for the office’s 50th anniversary celebrations scheduled to begin in January.
However, Nieman said he had to be talked into running for the post.
“For the first time it is the person who doesn’t want the job who is getting it,” Nieman said.
Guilford County is home to the state’s first public defender’s office, which was led by Wally Harrelson, who kept that role until his death in 2011. Lind, who had worked in the office since 1974, took over the top job after Harrelson died.
Nieman began working for the office in 2004 and has managed the High Point office since 2011. He joined the North Carolina State Bar in 1992 and worked in criminal defense and as a prosecutor until taking his current job.
“It’s very daunting,” Nieman said. “I think we’ll do things a lot like we do them in High Point, but bigger, and I think most everybody will be happy with the way things are.”
Nieman said his main area of focus will be pretrial detention.
“There are scores of people making the decision to plead guilty to time served or sit in jail for 30 more days for the want of $50 or $100,” Nieman said.
The bars had a harder decision when it came to Jarrell’s seat with seven people vying for the job. Their top five picks move forward in the process.
Attorney Marc Tyrey came in first with 177 votes.
Assistant District Attorney Ashley Watlington-Simms was second with 85 votes, followed by attorney Stephanie Goldsborough (69 votes), attorney Daniel Harris(65) and Assistant Clerk of Superior Court Michele Lee (62).
