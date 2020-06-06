GREENSBORO — An activist group called Greensboro Rising is asking the city’s officials and police to institute reforms to end police brutality and eliminate racial injustice against the black community here.
“Police killings are wrong, not only in Minneapolis and other places in this country, but they are wrong right here in Greensboro,” said the Rev. Wesley Morris, one of the group’s leaders and pastor of Faith Community Church, which is at the Beloved Community Center where the group laid out a series of demands Saturday during a press conference.
Morris was referring to George Floyd, a black man who recently died while in police custody in Minneapolis, and Marcus Smith, a black man who died two years ago while being taken into custody in downtown Greensboro.
Greensboro Rising member Casey Thomas spoke about the organization’s demands.
“We are here to ask not for just temporary administrative changes … we are asking for concrete policy that will protect us permanently because black people deserve permanent protection,” Thomas said.
Floyd’s death sparked protests across the country and locally, where protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement have demanded police stop restraining suspects in physically harmful ways.
A handcuffed Floyd died on Memorial Day after being pinned face down under the knee of an officer. Smith died in 2018 after being “hogtied” by Greensboro police officers.
Greensboro Rising’s demands echo those concerns. Along with demanding the city make amends to Smith’s family, some of their other requests are:
The organization is asking that funds budgeted for new police cruisers, ATVs, Segways and other items be used instead on recreation centers and for a 311 hotline to aid in mental health crisis intervention.
The group also wants to see arrests end for the possession of illegal marijuana, particularly since distinguishing it from smokable hemp, which is legal in the state, is difficult, they said.
They also want police officers to get signed permission from anyone they want to search without probable cause.
Greensboro Rising would like for the police community review board to have more power, including the right to subpoena video from the police department, and that the board’s participants not be required to sign non-disclosure forms. It would like data on police arrests made public.
The organization also asked for an immediate end to the citywide curfew implemented by Mayor Nancy Vaughan on Tuesday to curb late-night violence that has followed some peaceful protests.
The organization issued an online petition for the demands that so far had garnered more than 2,800 signatures as of 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
Greensboro Rising is holding an anti-police brutality demonstration at 2 p.m. today at downtown’s LeBauer Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.