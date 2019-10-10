GREENSBORO — Critics of electric scooters and their riders say the scooter companies and their customers don't pay enough attention to safety.
Lime, the company that provides hundreds of scooters in Greensboro, hopes to change that with a scooter safety course planned for Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Called "First Ride," the course will be presented from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the UNCG Park and Ride at 1720 W. Gate City Blvd.
It's designed for first-time scooter riders, the company said in a news release.
“First Ride was designed to ensure Lime riders have the tools and knowledge they need to get around efficiently — and above all — safely,” Charles Huegel, Lime Greensboro's operations manager, said in the news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.