Scooters return to Greensboro (copy) (copy)

Guilford College student Milo Best rides a Lime scooter on campus in January.

 H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Critics of electric scooters and their riders say the scooter companies and their customers don't pay enough attention to safety. 

Lime, the company that provides hundreds of scooters in Greensboro, hopes to change that with a scooter safety course planned for Wednesday, Oct. 16. 

Called "First Ride," the course will be presented from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the UNCG Park and Ride at 1720 W. Gate City Blvd.

It's designed for first-time scooter riders, the company said in a news release. 

“First Ride was designed to ensure Lime riders have the tools and knowledge they need to get around efficiently — and above all — safely,” Charles Huegel, Lime Greensboro's operations manager, said in the news release.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments