A Pilot Mountain church received damage to its steeple and portions of its roof from separate lightning strikes Saturday night, according to officials with Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department.
The first strike to Friendly Chapel Church, off Friendly Chapel Church Road near U.S. 52, was at 9:53 p.m.
The strike hit the roof, causing it to catch fire, said James DeHart, the department’s fire chief.
The department, along with other emergency personnel, arrived at the church within minutes.
As firefighters attempted to put out the roof fire, a second lightning strike hit the steeple, blowing it off the roof with parts landing in a parking lot and a nearby cemetery.
DeHart said no one was injured from the second strike. He said between 20 and 25 volunteer firefighters and other emergency personnel were on the scene at the time of the second lightning strike.
“It was just a series of relentless lightning strikes for a few minutes,” DeHart said. “It looked like blue fireworks hitting the ground.
“We had our minds on saving the church, and really not the weather. We were all fortunate that nobody was hurt.”
The lightning was accompanied by what DeHart estimated to be about two inches of heavy rain and nickel-size hail over the next hour that helped extinguish the fire
“The rain just kept swirling around like it was inside a washing machine,” DeHart said.
DeHart said there has been no estimate on damages to the church.
Assisting on the church call were the Double Creek, Old Richmond, Pinnacle and Shoals Community volunteer fire departments, Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad, Surry County EMS and law enforcement from Pilot Mountain and state Highway Patrol.