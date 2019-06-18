A lightning strike blew the steeple off a Mocksville church as heavy rains pounded parts of the Piedmont at times over the past two days, authorities said.
Firefighters responded around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday to a fire caused by the lightning at Smith Grove United Methodist Church, at 3492 U.S. 158 in Mocksville.
“The steeple was blown completely off the church by the lightning,” said Chief Don Howard of Smith Grove Fire Department. “The roof caught fire and there were flames coming out when we arrived.”
Firefighters put out the fire in 45 minutes, and remained at the site for five hours, Howard said. The sanctuary was flooded, pews were burned and the roof was damaged, he said.
Fire officials told church members that a new roof with a fire retardant layer probably saved the building from burning to the ground.
“It’s a miracle,” said Danny Day, a member and former trustee of the church. “If it hadn’t been for the new roof, this place would be gone.”
Up to 3 inches of rain fell over portions of the northwest Piedmont late Monday night, and Winston-Salem received an additional 2.12 inches of rain Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Winston-Salem police blocked a section of Reynolda Road between Bittersweet Road and Andrews Drive on Tuesday evening because of standing water in the street, said a communications supervisor in the Public Safety Center.
From March to May of this year, 8.12 inches of rain were recorded at Smith Reynolds Airport, said Chrissy Cockrell, a meteorologist with the weather service in Raleigh.
The wettest spring, however, happened during same period in 2003 when 19.06 inches of rain were recorded at the airport, Cockrell said. During the same period in 2017, 18.31 inches of rain were recorded at the airport.
No significant damage has been reported this year from any flooding in the Triad, said Keith Acree, a spokesman for the N.C. Division of Emergency Management.
Likewise, no flood damage happened in Tanglewood Park, which is next to the Yadkin River, said Michael Anderson, the director of the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation.
However, a flood threat existed Tuesday for the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. The weather service issued a flash-flood warning for Forsyth County through 10:45 p.m..
Earlier this month, two lightning strikes happened on June 1 at Friendly Chapel Church in Pilot Mountain, damaging its steeple and portions of its roof, authorities said.
The first strike to the church, located off Friendly Chapel Church Road near U.S. 52, occurred at 9:53 p.m. The strike hit the roof, causing it to catch fire, said Chief James DeHart of the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department.
As firefighters attempted to put out the roof fire, a second lightning strike hit the steeple, blowing it off the roof with parts landing in a parking lot and a nearby cemetery.
Today’s forecast calls high temperatures near 83 degrees in Winston-Salem, near 84 degrees in Mount Airy and near 77 degrees in Boone amid cloudy skies. There is a 50% to 60% chance of rain today in those areas.
Tonight’s forecast calls for low temperatures around 69 degrees in Forsyth County, around 66 degrees in Surry County and around 63 degrees in Boone. Chances of rain range from 30% to 60% in those areas.