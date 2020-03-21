GREENSBORO — A Liberty woman has been charged in the death of a Greensboro man after her SUV ran a red light Friday and hit his motorcycle, police said.
Kathy Dunning Spencer, 69, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and a traffic charge related to running a red light, police said Saturday in a news release.
Police said Spencer drove through a red light about 3:30 p.m. Friday on East Wendover Avenue at Penry Road and struck 63-year-old Kevin L. Watson, who was headed south on Penry Road on a motorcycle. Watson was pronounced dead at the site of the wreck, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
