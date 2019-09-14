Emergency vehicle blurred #generic

GREENSBORO — A Liberty man died early Saturday in a head-on wreck on U.S. 421 involving a motorcycle and car, police said.

David Wayne Gilbert, 43, was northbound in the southbound lanes when his 2015 Harley Davidson was involved in a head-on collision with a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 21-year-old Elizabeth City woman, police said in a news release.

Gilbert was pronounced dead at the crash site, police said. The car's driver and a passenger were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said the wreck remains under investigation and no charges are pending at this time.

