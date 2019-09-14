GREENSBORO — A Liberty man died early Saturday in a head-on wreck on U.S. 421 involving a motorcycle and car, police said.
David Wayne Gilbert, 43, was northbound in the southbound lanes when his 2015 Harley Davidson was involved in a head-on collision with a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 21-year-old Elizabeth City woman, police said in a news release.
Gilbert was pronounced dead at the crash site, police said. The car's driver and a passenger were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
Police said the wreck remains under investigation and no charges are pending at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.