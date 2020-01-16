GREENSBORO — The Guilford Green Foundation officially opens its new downtown community center with tours of the building starting at noon on Friday .
The space with programming and activities for the LGBTQ community and their allies is in the old Quizno’s at 121 N. Greene St.
"It’s been humbling to me," executive director Jennifer Ruppe said when the group tripled its fundraising for the project last year. "People really stood behind us."
Since the 1990s, Guilford Green has had a tradition of focusing on challenges facing the local gay community. Two years ago, the foundation opened a community center in an office building off Battleground Avenue where cubicles once stood, turning it into a hub of activities and resources.
Raleigh, Charlotte and Winston-Salem are among the North Carolina cities that have long had such community centers.
Partnering with other agencies, the group sponsors or hosts activities such as "Gay and Gray" seminars dealing with health and legal issues, and entertainment, such as "Green Queen Bingo." There are educational resources, such as voice-training demonstrations to help transgender people choose a sound that matches their new identity.
But supporters thought moving downtown would make the programs more accessible.
It gained traction after founding board member Ron Johnson kicked off the capital campaign for upfitting an available building at the group’s March Gala by donating the first $15,000. Another founding board member, Bob Page, put up $10,000. And Dawn Chaney, another founding board member, gave the group a $50,000 challenge grant, through a foundation that bears her name, that would match donations dollar for dollar.
"I heard a lot about the needs of youth now," Ruppe said of the notes she's received. "Almost like this responsibility for people who can to give back so the next generation doesn’t have to deal with what they had to deal with."
