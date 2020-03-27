The city of Lexington is asking residents to stay home to guard against the spread of COVID-19, and will enforce a daily 9 p.m. curfew beginning Saturday, according to an order signed by Mayor Newell Clark.
The curfew runs from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until April 18, and bars people from venturing into public places unless they're considered essential services, or are seeking food, medical assistance or going out for a service necessary to support their family.
There are four known cases of the new coronavirus in Davidson County, according to the county's health department.
Clark's order, and recommendation that residents stay home comes in anticipation of a statewide order to do so by Gov. Roy Cooper, according to a memo posted on the city's website.
Cooper is expected to hold a 4 p.m. briefing with his Coronavirus Task Force, although it's unclear if he plans to order the state to stay home.
There are more than 700 known cases in North Carolina, according to state and county health departments.
There are at least confirmed 17 cases in Forsyth County, according to the Forsyth County health department, and at least 26 cases in Guilford County.
On Thursday, an infectious-disease expert told the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners that Forsyth Medical Center has more than 50 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected to have it.
There are four known deaths from COVID-19 in the state.
