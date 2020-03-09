A man who died Sunday in a traffic crash in the roundabout at East Mountain and Graves streets in Kernersville has been identified.

Brian Keith Moser of Lewisville died from his injuries at the scene, Kernersville police said.

The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. when Moser was driving his motorcycle east on East Mountain Street, police said. Moser lost control of his motorcycle at the roundabout at East Mountain and Graves streets and crashed into the side of another vehicle, police said.

Moser's death was Kernersville's first traffic fatality this year, police said.

No further details were available Monday.

