HIGH POINT — The fourth floor of the Guilford County Courthouse on East Green Drive has been shut down for a month because of a leaky roof that caused significant water damage.
Guilford County administrators did not return calls Tuesday and Wednesday from the News & Record seeking comment.
But they have said repairs are in the works that should allow Superior Court functions to resume on the top floor of the High Point courthouse by late next week, said senior resident Superior Court Judge Joe Craig.
“I think we’ve finally been able to make a little progress,” Craig said this week in a telephone interview. “They told us they hope we can get up and running by March 20.”
But he said that county officials have aggravated the situation by failing to communicate clearly with their counterparts in the court system.
The judge said he questions whether senior county officials have taken the situation seriously enough.
Craig added that his dissatisfaction led him to file a public records request this week with the Board of Commissioners seeking county bid documents detailing what work the county actually has planned.
Craig said he sought the data in the same spirit as that which led President Ronald Reagan to insist Russians produce proof they were living up to the nuclear disarmament treaties of the 1980s.
“Trust but verify,” Craig said, repurposing the late president’s famed recitation of a timeworn Russian proverb.
In a telephone interview, County Commissioner Carlvena Foster took issue with Craig’s criticism, saying of the repair work that, “We’re on it.”
The commissioner from High Point said, “We have addressed these issues pretty quickly,” noting that the board discussed the matter at its March 5 meeting.
“And when it was brought before us, steps already were being taken to address it,” Foster said.
The structure is part of a five-building, $42 million government complex splayed across 11.3 acres near downtown High Point, with construction dating to 1984.
The damage occurred during heavy rains in mid-February. Water flowed into the building’s top story through its skylights.
It apparently entered through gaps in rubber gaskets that are supposed to securely seal the skylights’ overhead glass panels in place.
The skylights have been leaking on and off since he worked in the courthouse as an attorney in private practice during the 1990s, Craig said.
The situation at the courthouse is not ideal for anyone who is unfamiliar with the building's layout.
Directional signs are posted all over the third floor where some fourth floor activities have displaced the District Court operations normally centered there.
“Please be advised the Criminal Superior Calendar set for Courtroom 4C the week of Feb. 24-27 has been moved to Courtroom 3A,” proclaims a sign on one third-floor courtroom door.
Another says court actions originally scheduled in courtrooms HP01, HP03 and HP04 are now taking place in three other places: “Thank you for your patience during this transition.”
A placard on the stairwell door warns, “4th Floor Temporarily closed DO NOT ENTER AUTHORIZED PERSONEL (sic) ONLY.”
Looking to speak with a prosecutor previously located on the top floor?
“The District Attorney’s Office has temporarily relocated to Room 132 on the first floor,” directs another placard.
Wednesday morning, the receptionist in Room 132 told a reporter seeking comment about the relocation to call the Greensboro office of the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office.
The district attorney's office did not return a subsequent call from the N&R seeking comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.