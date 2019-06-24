Updated at 10 p.m.
HIGH POINT — High Point police have determined that a suspicious spill at the Walmart on South Main Street came from an industrial strength cleaner, not a meth operation, as they initially reported on Twitter.
A tweet from the department said that "further testing determined that (the) substance in bottle was not (a) meth lab. Substance (is) identified as industrial strength cleaner."
Police evacuated the store after employees noticed Monday afternoon that a man had a liquid coming out of his backpack in the bakery area and tracked the liquid into the bathroom. The man then left the store.
Police initially tweeted that they had "confirmed (a) small meth operation (contained to a bottle) was the cause of the spill."
Posted 7:59 p.m.
HIGH POINT — The Walmart on South Main Street in High Point was evacuated Monday after a suspicious spill that police traced to a small meth operation, WGHP/FOX 8 reported.
Around 5 p.m., a man had a liquid coming out of his backpack in the bakery area and tracked the liquid into the bathroom. The man then left the store.
Employees weren’t sure what the liquid was so they poured their spill kit on it and it changed color.
Firefighters and police were called in to investigate and the store was evacuated.
High Point police told WGHP on Monday evening that the liquid came from a small meth operation in a bottle.
The store was evacuated out of an abundance of caution and no one has gotten sick from the spill.
High Point police said the Walmart will be closed "for an extended time."
Police are working to identify the man who had the backpack with the meth operation in it.