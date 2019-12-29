WINSTON-SALEM — A handful of men were playing cards in a common area at Samaritan Ministries. Though it was dark outside, 8:30 p.m. is still too early to hit the rack.
Up a flight of stairs, a couple dozen others lay on cots spread out in a large and brightly lit dormitory. Some draped their arms or shirts over the eyes; lights out wasn’t for an hour or so. A few steps away behind a thin door, a bank of four stacked washer-dryer units sloshed and gurgled through a couple of heavy loads.
It wasn’t the easiest place to try and grab some shut eye. But the near-nightly cacophony is a necessary and often overlooked ritual.
Of all the obstacles and challenges facing guests at Samaritan Ministries, who would consider among the most formidable the simple act of doing laundry?
“A lot of things out there are not that simple,” said Aaron Gemmill, a guest who takes advantage of the washer and dryer as often as he can. “How are you going to get it there (to a laundromat)? And where are you going to keep it once it’s clean?
“Little things around here are very important. It matters.”
What's the catch?
A simple announcement in a church bulletin started the wheels turning.
“Laundry Love,” a ministry led here by James Franklin, an Episcopal priest at Wake Forest University, and a motivated volunteer named Ginny Wilder, needed a few extra hands for an event they hold at a local laundromat.
The concept is simple, and so is the execution. Franklin, Wilder and others post up at Fresh Spin on North Point Boulevard, on a Tuesday night. They bring with them food, drink, books and games for kids and rolls of quarters.
Anybody in need of a reprieve from an expensive and deeply repetitive chore is offered one. $20 is $20, and a Jackson (Andrew, the dead president on a $20 bill) is at the top end of the buy-in for clean, dry clothes for a family of four.
“There are lots of feeding ministries out there,” Franklin explained recently. “Don’t hear me wrong; they’re needed. But laundry is an overlooked expense.”
Indeed. When’s the last time you put any thought into your wash? Perhaps the last time the dryer went on the fritz.
Fill the washer, add soap and move on to another chore or take a seat in front of the tube. When a buzzer sounds, toddle back down the hall and stuff it in the dryer. Another buzz, unload and fold. It’s easy.
Not so much if you have to lug it all out into the cold, stuff it in the car and drive somewhere.
Or worse, carry it on your back everywhere you go while also worrying about a next meal or a safe place to sleep.
The local Laundry Love group borrowed from a national organization of the same name eager for others to copy and share it. “They have a few guidelines for how to conduct it, but otherwise, have at it,” Franklin said.
Things were slow initially earlier this month. Only a handful of people were in the Fresh Spin when volunteers were setting up. A young father occupied two small children with a book while mom hurried to fold.
Six volunteers circled up for a prayer as other customers trickled in. They scattered around the room offering hot pizza — and to fill the machine with quarters.
“It’s the faces of people and how appreciative they are for something so simple,” said Debbie Clark, a volunteer. “It’s amazing how much healing can be done in a laundromat.”
Still, it takes a minute for the offer to sink in. More than one person looked back quizzically when a total stranger offers to pay for a load. OK, but what’s the catch?
“I didn’t really believe what they were saying at first. ‘We’re going to pay for your laundry’,” said Tondra Conner, who came in with several hampers and a couple kids. “But $20 is $20 that I can use for something else.”
Tired, old stereotype
Managing a household chore is one thing if you have access to a car. $10 or $20 a pop adds up quickly and eats into the monthly budget.
But imagine what that must be like for a woman (or a man) with no regular place to lay their head. That just-out-of-the-dryer warm and freshness is fleeting (or non-existent) for someone who totes most of their worldly possessions in a small backpack.
“God bless them, but a lot of people are naïve to homelessness and its challenges,” said Steve Stover, the shelter manager at Samaritan Ministries. “A lot of people never even think about it. They just expect (homeless) people to be dirty.
“Some people think, ‘But they don’t look like they’re homeless’ when they see somebody in a clean shirt or pressed pants. But what does homelessness look like?”
Fair or not, many people make judgments by first appearances. The image of an unshaven, unkempt man wearing soiled clothes is a common stereotype. And that’s what Stover was trying to dispel a few nights before Christmas.
To be sure, there are people on the street who struggle with mental-health or substance abuse issues. Or both.
But for every person who may fit that tired, old image there may be five or 10 or 20 who come to the shelter and sign up to use the washers and dryers.
There are rules, of course. Only those with no income may use the laundry, and can only use it every seven to 10 days. And they must sign up. Others on disability or who have other sources of income are encouraged to use public laundromats.
“If we didn’t, you’d have the same guys washing all the time,” Stover said. “We can’t have washing machines going 24/7.”
Even Stover, who knows well what guests are up against, hadn’t fully considered the importance of laundry in a while.
“I was thinking about that after you asked,” he said. “We only had the one machine in the old building and it broke down all the time.”
Now, in the new-ish Samaritan facility — it opened in 2014 — the four units are available to those who need them.
“How important is it?” Gemmill asked repeating the question at hand. He rose from the table and slowly turned around to show a splotch on his clean t-shirt.
“Shampoo leaked in my backpack and got all over the place,” he said. “Somebody walking behind me, they’re not going to know that’s soap. But it is what it is.”
