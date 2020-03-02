HIGH POINT — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the crowded Democratic field in North Carolina, according to a High Point University Poll released Monday.
Sanders is backed by 28% of Democratic and unaffiliated voters who have voted or plan to vote in the Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, according to the new HPU Poll.
Sanders has more support than former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg (20%), former Vice President Joe Biden (14%) and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (12%).
Next were former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg (8%) and former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer (4%). Both dropped out of the race last weekend.
In the Republican primary, President Donald Trump is the clear favorite. Ninety-one percent of those who said they will vote in the GOP primary back the president.
In other races:
• Former state Sen. Cal Cunningham has the most support (50%) in the Democratic primary for U.S. senator among likely and actual Democratic voters. He is trailed by former state Sen. Erica D. Smith (24%).
• U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis appears to be the favorite in the Republican primary for his current seat, with 69% support among likely and actual Republican voters. Three other candidates are the choice of fewer than 10 percent of Republican voters.
• Gov. Roy Cooper (74%) is the favorite in the Democratic primary for governor among likely and actual voters. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest (74%) leads in the Republican primary.
HPU Poll conducted its survey of 1,216 North Carolina adults via telephone and online from Feb. 21-28. HPU Poll said this survey has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.
