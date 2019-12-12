UPDATED THURSDAY, DEC 12 AT 6:12 PM
Alleghany County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Carroll County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Caswell County Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Childtime, Clemmonsville Rd.: Delayed 1 hour
Community In Christ Preschool: Delayed 1 hour
Davidson County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Elkin City Schools: Delayed 2 hours; No bus service to GTCC Jamestown
Footsteps Preschool : Delayed ; Opening 10am
Forsyth Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Future Leaders Learning Academy: Delayed ; Opening 9am
GCD Central Kitchen: Employee code A
GCD Central Office: Employee code A
GCD Headstart and Early Headstart: Employee code A
Gospel Light Christian School: Delayed 2 hours
Greensboro Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Guilford County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Guilford County Schools: Two Hour Delay
Hayes-Taylor Childcare: Delayed 2 hours
Leaksville United Methodist Child Development Center: Closed Tomorrow
Lexington City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Lionheart Academy of the Triad: Delayed 2 hours
Moss Street Partnership School: Delayed 3 hours
Mount Airy City Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Mt. Airy Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Mt. Pleasant Child Development Center: Delayed 1 hour
Next Generation Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Patrick County Schools (VA): Delayed 2 hours
Phoenix Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Rockingham County Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Salem Baptist Christian School: Delayed 2 hours
Stokes County Clerk of Superior Court's Ofc.: Opening 10am
Stokes County Criminal District Court: Opening 10am
Stokes County Government: Delayed 1 hour; Employee code C
Stokes County Juvenile Court: Opening 10am
Stokes County Landfill & Garbage: Delayed 1 hour; Employee code C
Stokes County Schools: Delayed 3 hours
Surry County Schools: Delayed 3 hours
The Arts Based School: Delayed 2 hours
The Experiential School of Greensboro: Delayed 2 hours
Thomasville City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Triad Math and Science Academy: Delayed 2 hours
W-S Forsyth County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Wesley Memorial Preschool: Opening 10am
Yadkin County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
