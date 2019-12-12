UPDATED THURSDAY, DEC 12 AT 6:12 PM

Alleghany County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Carroll County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Caswell County Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Childtime, Clemmonsville Rd.: Delayed 1 hour

Community In Christ Preschool: Delayed 1 hour

Davidson County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Elkin City Schools: Delayed 2 hours; No bus service to GTCC Jamestown

Footsteps Preschool : Delayed ; Opening 10am

Forsyth Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Future Leaders Learning Academy: Delayed ; Opening 9am

GCD Central Kitchen: Employee code A

GCD Central Office: Employee code A

GCD Headstart and Early Headstart: Employee code A

Gospel Light Christian School: Delayed 2 hours

Greensboro Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Guilford County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Guilford County Schools: Two Hour Delay

Hayes-Taylor Childcare: Delayed 2 hours

Leaksville United Methodist Child Development Center: Closed Tomorrow

Lexington City Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Lionheart Academy of the Triad: Delayed 2 hours

Moss Street Partnership School: Delayed 3 hours

Mount Airy City Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Mt. Airy Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Mt. Pleasant Child Development Center: Delayed 1 hour

Next Generation Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Patrick County Schools (VA): Delayed 2 hours

Phoenix Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Rockingham County Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Salem Baptist Christian School: Delayed 2 hours

Stokes County Clerk of Superior Court's Ofc.: Opening 10am

Stokes County Criminal District Court: Opening 10am

Stokes County Government: Delayed 1 hour; Employee code C

Stokes County Juvenile Court: Opening 10am

Stokes County Landfill & Garbage: Delayed 1 hour; Employee code C

Stokes County Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Surry County Schools: Delayed 3 hours

The Arts Based School: Delayed 2 hours

The Experiential School of Greensboro: Delayed 2 hours

Thomasville City Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Triad Math and Science Academy: Delayed 2 hours

W-S Forsyth County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Wesley Memorial Preschool: Opening 10am

Yadkin County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.​

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments