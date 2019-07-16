Cone Health has announced a new due date for the Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital.
Instead of its projected fall opening, the $100 million center will open Feb. 23.
The move from Women’s Hospital to The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital will take place over four days — Feb. 20 through 23 — with patients being moved all in one day on that Sunday, Feb. 23.
The six-story center will include a newborn intensive care unit with 45 private rooms for babies and families. In addition, there will be 44 traditional “mother-baby” rooms; 18 labor and delivery rooms; 10 maternity assessment rooms; the “maternity ER”; and 18 rooms for specialty care.
The center will have a dedicated parking deck and entrances.
In the months leading up to the move, hospital staff will spend time at the new center, stocking supplies and equipment and becoming familiar with the new space, the release said. Cone Health will also simulate patient moves between Women’s Hospital and the new Women’s & Children’s Center as a drill to ensure everything runs smoothly Feb. 23.
More than 1,000 former patients, family members, physicians, staff and members of the community contributed to the design and planning of the center. The goal of the new Women’s & Children’s Center is to provide the same exceptional, distinctive and personal care that has been a hallmark of Women’s Hospital since it opened in 1990.
Approximately 6,200 babies are delivered every year at Women’s Hospital, the release said.