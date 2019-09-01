Labor Day
Illustration by Tim Rickard

Federal offices: Closed Monday

State offices: Closed Monday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday

High Point city offices: Closed Monday

County offices: Closed Monday

ABC stores: Closed Monday

Schools: Closed Monday

Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday. GTA will not offer service on Route 17 or to GTCC’s Jamestown Campus. HEAT will not offer late night service.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: Monday’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday.

High Point: Delayed by one day. Collection is Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

