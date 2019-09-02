Federal offices: Closed today
State offices: Closed today
Greensboro city offices: Closed today
High Point city offices: Closed today
County offices: Closed today
ABC stores: Closed today
Schools: Closed today
Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. GTA will not offer service on Route 17 or to GTCC’s Jamestown Campus. HEAT will not offer late night service.
High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed today
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: Today’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday.
High Point: Delayed by one day. Collection is Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
