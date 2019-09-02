Labor Day
Federal offices: Closed today

State offices: Closed today

Greensboro city offices: Closed today

High Point city offices: Closed today

County offices: Closed today

ABC stores: Closed today

Schools: Closed today

Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. GTA will not offer service on Route 17 or to GTCC’s Jamestown Campus. HEAT will not offer late night service.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed today

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: Today’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday.

High Point: Delayed by one day. Collection is Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

