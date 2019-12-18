GREENSBORO — Real estate developer Marty Kotis is known for coming up with edgy entertainment concepts. At his Pig Pounder brewery, for instance, there's an indoor pavilion where you can play chess with giant pieces.
Now, he's branching out again with a "pop-up" art gallery. "Pop-up" as in it's here today, but gone tomorrow. Literally.
“We’re excited about this idea,” Kotis said.
The restaurateur is opening the exhibit through his newly-branded Kotis Street Art, an initiative to bring murals and other kinds of art to blank spaces in Greensboro. Kotis has already curated more than 100 murals on his properties throughout the city.
The gallery will be in the old Performance Bicycle shop at 1424 Westover Terrace at Westover Gallery of Shops, which Kotis owns. It will feature a one-day traveling exhibit of works by more than 60 established and emerging artists from Colombia, South America.
Curators Felipe Ortiz, who is one of the featured artists, and Charlotte Maher created the show.
"What is unique is that every artist is also a street artist," Maher explained. "We try to support those artists by exhibiting in other places beyond Colombia ... to create more cultural expression in different places."
Greensboro is the final stop for the tour, which has also been to New York City and Boston.
“It’s a chance to support some great artists or just see some art,” Kotis said.
And, yes, the works are for sale. Prices range from $50 to $4,000. Kotis said the prices are cheaper than what might be found in a traditional gallery because he's not charging the artists a commission.
The Performance Bicycle space is still for lease. In the meantime, Kotis said the gallery is a way to give life to the building between tenants.
"I see that as something we continue to do, but the (gallery) may shift from one space to another," he said.
