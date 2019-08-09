Greensboro-based Kontoor Brands Inc. released its first full quarterly report since becoming a publicly traded company on May 23 and the jeans manufacturer saw a decline in profit.
The report, released Thursday, reflects Kontoor’s financial performance while part of VF for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.
Kontoor owns the brands Lee, Wrangler, and Rock and Republic.
The jeanswear business within VF had $60.5 million in net income in the second quarter of 2018. As an independent company, Kontoor had just under $38 million in the second quarter, down 37%.
The company is optimistic at future performance after its spinoff from VF.
“The restructuring and cost savings actions we’ve taken to simplify and stabilize the organization are paying off and are setting the foundation for improved profitability in the second half of 2019 and beyond,” Scott Baxter, president and CEO of Kontoor Brands, said in the release.
The company said declines were primarily due to charges associated with global restructuring, lower international sales and higher levels of distressed sales, and negative impacts from foreign currency.